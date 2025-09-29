Justin Bieber: Crashing Out Over Selena Gomez Wedding?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Justin Bieber crashing out over Selena Gomez?

On Saturday, September 27, Selena married Benny Blanco.

Her fans are so happy for her. Even though her new husband was basically unknown before their relationship, fans know that she deserves whatever makes her happy.

But many suspect that Justin is feeling some kind of way, given their long history. Are his new posts a cry for help?

Singer Justin Bieber attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber hasn’t directly weighed in on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding, but …

The same day that ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez married a man who seems to know how to treat her well, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos.

He was playing a sport called basketball.

This went down at the League Court in Los Angeles.

Given the timing, maybe the Biebs just happened to be playing that day. Maybe he didn’t even know that his most famous, most serious ex got married that very day.

Perhaps these photos are nothing more than an update on what the singer was up to.

However, the timing mattered — regardless of Justin’s intentions.

(Especially when we get to the song choice, as we will in a moment)

The fact that he posted at all (as if to show how “unbothered” he is), and the first photo bearing such a strong resemblance to a meme, was all that followers needed.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

If you look at just about any of the comments under various Justin Bieber Instagram posts, you are likely to find gifs of Selena Gomez.

Social media users, including Justin’s own fans, are trolling him.

It seems a little cruel. That’s because it is a little cruel.

People may mean this as playful, but Justin has a lack of emotional maturity and some understandably deep feelings on the matter.

“The love of your life just got married,” one commenter teased.

Another taunted: “You lose her, for always.”

“Poor Hailey,” expressed another.

“She doesn’t deserve a husband who seems to never be over his ex.”

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What was up with that song choice?

We wanted to cover the trolling first. But Justin Bieber seemingly made another nod to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding day.

See, Justin chose “I Do,” a recent and romantic ballad of his to accompany his post.

The song is all about him and Hailey.

Posting that on his ex’s wedding day is … well. If it’s a coincidence, it is an astounding one.

(He also appears to have done some editing — making sure that his posts are now set to “Speed Demon.” Make of that what you will)