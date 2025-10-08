Travis Kelce Talks About His “Wood,” If You Know What We Mean

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce is playing coy when it comes to a certain body part.

As you may have heard about, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is the subject of fiancee Taylor Swift’s new song, “Wood.”

Nearly any close listen of this track, meanwhile, makes it quite apparent that it’s really one specific aspect of Kelce that is the subject of this track:

The guy’s schlong.

Naturally, on the latest edition of his New Heights podcast alongside brother Jason, Kelce was pressed about what it feels like for the whole world to know he’s packing a serious punch… down there.

“It’s a great song,” Travis said simply when asked for his tack on the single.

Jason went on to emphasize the “specific” nature of this song, trying to get his sibling to basically delve into the size of his penis, but Travis tread very carefully.

“I love that girl, so what do you mean?” he asked innocently. “Any song that she would reference me in that way…”

Jason interrupted his younger brother again here, saying, “It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing.”

“What?” Travis teased his loved one. “I think you’re not understanding the song.”

The former Eagles center then quoted some lyrics from “Wood.”

“Travis, come on,” he said. “Redwood tree ain’t hard to see… I thought redwood, that’s a little bit, that’s a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple sometimes can see.'”

Once it became clear that Travis wasn’t going to comment further, Jason added:

“That song’s great though. The freaking beat to that song is fantastic and that’s right up my alley, so well done. I think it’s a great song… I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me that I can get on board with that.”

Swift, of course, has released handful of songs on the album dedicated to her romance with Travis Kelce, including “Opalite” and “Wi$h Li$t.”

However, “Wood” is her raunchiest song yet, packed with R-rated innuendos and double entendres that are new for the singer. All related to her fiance’s impressive package, let’s be honest.

Swift released “The Life of a Showgirl” on October 3 and it’s pretty much all anyone talks about at this point.

Aside from “Wood,” we’ve analyzed the meaning behind such new tracks as “CANCELLED,” “Opalite” and “Actually Romantic.”

They’re all fantastic.