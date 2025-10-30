Hoda Kotb: Returning to ‘Today’ After App Flop?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Hoda Kotb coming back to Today?

Early this year, the iconic morning talk show host left The Today Show.

Amidst talk of health and bodies, she revealed that her next venture would be launching a wellness app.

It hasn’t exactly seized the market by storm. Now, a report says that Hoda wants her old job back at NBC.

Hoda Kotb hosts the Today Show in mid-February 2024. She had to smooth things over, as she had a cohost — but not the one that she had expected. (Image Credit: NBC)

Back in May of 2025, several months after leaving Today, Hoda Kotb launched her Joy 101 wellness app.

At the time, she framed this as the next chapter in her long and storied career.

Now, we don’t claim to have access to the inner workings of the app.

But if you’d forgotten that Hoda launched an app, you’re not alone.

She herself is a household name. But Joy 101 is not. And that likely means that downloads did not meet expectations.

As it turns out, Hoda Kotb spent time developing Joy 101, a wellness app. (Image Credit: NBC)

According to report from RadarOnline, Hoda’s wellness app has dismal sales in comparison with her beloved status in American pop culture.

“Downloads are flat, retreats aren’t selling,” an alleged inside source reported.

“And,” the insider reported, “Hoda realizes she’s not connecting to a mass audience the way she used to on Today.”

With that in mind, she may be looking to return to her old job.

If nothing else, her app sales would probably be considerably higher if she were getting to plug Joy 101 every few weeks to NBC’s morning audience.

Hoda Kotb begins to blush as TODAY, and viewers, speculate about her celebrity crush. (Image Credit: NBC)

Though people know and love Hoda Kotb, there are question of how much of a market there is for Joy 101.

“Without the massive machine of NBC News behind her,” the source explained, “Kotb is learning just how tough business really is.”

But, again, it isn’t a personal rejection of the woman or her brand.

“People loved her as the bubbly cheerleader on Today,” the insider emphasized.

“But,’ the source continued, these same people “aren’t digging into their pockets to pay for a guru-come-lately.”

On the December 2 episode of The Today Show, Hoda Kotb spoke about the holidays but also about a troubling encounter at work. (Image Credit: NBC)

“She knew what she was doing on Today,” a second insider described of Hoda.

“But,” the source reasoned, “she had an army of folks to support her there.”

Do they still support her? Emotionally, sure. But that’s not the same as a marketing team.

As the insider summarized: “Unfortunately, that army works for NBC, not for Hoda.”

The report goes on to say that the sole obstacle to Hoda’s return could be a longtime rivalry with Savannah Guthrie.

Appearing on a May 2025 episode of ‘The Today Show,’ Hoda Kotb returned to her old stomping ground — as a guest. (Image Credit: NBC)

As we acknowledged, we cannot verify the success or failure of Hoda Kotb’s wellness app sales.

Similarly, we cannot peer into her mind to ascertain whether she truly wants to return to Today. Stepping away was her choice, after all.

We should note that Craig Melvin filled in to replace Hoda on the show. So … Savannah would not be the only obstacle to her return, right?

Also, Hoda and Savannah are friendly — even outside of work.

We’re sure that NBC would be happy to have Hoda back in some form or another. But we also hope that she’s enjoying time off from such a demanding job.