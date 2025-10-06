Meghan Markle Slammed as ‘Evil’ For Snapping Selfie Near Princess Diana Crash …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram Story might seem harmless.

But it’s sparked a major controversy and led at least one critic to brand the Duchess of Sussex as “evil.”

The pose itself is unremarkable, just a video of Meghan’s feet propped up on a car seat as she enjoys a nighttime drive through Paris.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

But as many have noted, the location of the clip gives it profound meaning — intentionally or otherwise.

Meghan’s Instagram Story interpreted as veiled threat to royal family

The video was shot as the car rolled past the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides bridges.

The very next bridge on the Seine River is the Pont d’Alma, which is right next to the Pont d’Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana was tragically killed while fleeing paparazzi in 1997.

The location of the video is likely nothing more than an eerie coincidence — but don’t tell that to the critics who are eviscerating Meghan for her latest post.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

Journalist and royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams blasted the post “utterly bewildering” and “beyond stupid” in comments to the Daily Mail over the weekend, blasting Meghan as “insensitive beyond belief.”

“I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking — well, she can’t have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange,” Fitwilliams fumed.

As Page Six points out, several X users took to calling Meghan “American Psycho” in response to the post.

“If driving towards Princess Diana’s death scene is a message to Prince William then Meghan Markle is the devil,” one critic tweeted.

Another alleged that Markle “sure proved her psychosis” by sharing the clip and claimed that the move was “a new level of EVIL.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Other commenters were more sympathetic, with one pointing out that Meghan might have just been relaxing during a tiring trip for Paris’ fall fashion week.

“I usually put my feet up as well?” that person wrote.

“I don’t believe this was done w/ malicious intent? I believe this was a human moment 4 a [woman] in heels ? Just saying.”

Meghan’s feud with the royal family has drawn frequent comparisons to Diana’s rift with her in-laws.

And while it’s possible that Meghan meant for her Instagram Story to serve as some sort of coded threat, it seems much more likely that people are just reading too much into this situation.

Royal watchers often do that when Meghan is involved.