Kathryn Dennis JAILED Following DUI Arrest & Meltdown

Kathryn Dennis is in jail!

The former Southern Charm star has had a series of legal woes over the years.

Last year, police arrested Kathryn Dennis in the wake of a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Now, she is behind bars, serving out her sentence.

Almost a year and a half later, Kathryn Dennis is in jail

As we reported in May of 2024, authorities arrested Kathryn Dennis.

It became a very memorable incident due to police footage of the fallen Bravolebrity.

The former Southern Charm star ranted and raved, appearing to threaten the officers at time from within the vehicle.

She also brought up disgraced baby daddy Thomas Ravenel, mentioning that is is a felon. Weird flex, but okay.

Is it necessary to state that officers believed her to be clearly intoxicated?

As you may recall, Kathryn was involved in a three-car collision.

At the scene, officers reported that she smelled of alcohol and had “glassy eyes.”

In the vehicle, investigators found several empty bottles of liquor.

Though Kathryn admitted to drinking alcohol that day, she had claimed to officers that it was “way earlier” in the evening.

Whatever her alleged intoxication level at the time, she apparent rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a stoplight.

The judge sentenced Kathryn Dennis to 30 days in jail.

Her conviction includes a charge for one count of DUI — which was apparently her first offense.

There was also one count of transporting alcohol with its seal broken in a motor vehicle.

On Friday, October 3, Kathryn reported to Berkeley County Jail to begin serving her sentence.

As you might have guessed from pretty simple math, she is due for release on November 2.

Obviously, this is not the first time that the troubled former Southern Charm star has run afoul of the law.

Just a couple of years ago, there was an accusation that Kathryn had hit a police car near an elementary school.

Other issues on the under-the-influence side of things have had a more personal impact.

Kathryn’s failed drug tests led to her losing custody of her children.

There was a time when Bravo viewers were rooting for her. She has disappointed everyone, it seems.

Why is she making these choices?

For the people who once cheered for Kathryn Dennis, many struggle to understand why she has sabotaged her life.

The truth of the matter is that her poor choices are not new. Bravo fans saw that years ago.

(There are Southern Charm stars who make good choices, but they are few and far between)

Many hope that Kathryn will use this 30-day stint in jail as a wake-up call. She needs to clean up her act.

Also … we get that Kathryn’s finances aren’t ideal, but paying for a rideshare after you drink doesn’t require riches. It’s cheaper and safer than driving under the influence.