JoJo Siwa Bans Fan Over ‘Offensive’ Concert Hoodie: Quashing a Troll or …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

JoJo Siwa booted an apparent troll from her concert last week.

“Not in my house, baby,” she declared while showing the alleged hater the door.

But now, the accused ne’er-do-well is speaking out.

Was all of this, including the offensive meme, really just a misunderstanding? Did the at-times divisive singer get it wrong?

JoJo Siwa attends “Dance Moms: The Reunion” New York Premiere on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On October 1, JoJo Siwa banned a member of

In a recent TikTok video, we see a confrontation between singer JoJo Siwa and a member of her audience.

“You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me,” she says from the stage.

“No way! No way, man!” JoJo declares. We have all seen JoJo clash with trolls before.

“Thank you for coming, I appreciate it!” she continues in the clip, possibly sarcastically.

She adds: “But we’ve only got room for infinity hearts in here, right? Not in my house, baby.”

Obviously, this left many on social media wondering what exactly had transpired.

Concert tickets are not exactly cheap.

But had someone attended the October 1 Infinity Heart Tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland just to troll JoJo?

The offending garment was a hoodie. And its content was not political — it was personal.

JoJo banished the concert-goer for wearing a hoodie depicting her as an egg.

JoJo Siwa speaks onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

‘None of it was with malicious intent’

In an altogether different TikTok video, a fan who goes by the name Anjali explained the JoJo Siwa hoodie incident … as one of the people who got kicked out.

“Me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke,” the video caption admitted.

“But then she started really growing on us,” Anjali described.

The caption continued: “And I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!!”

The hoodie was simply a joke — one that the friends assumed would amuse JoJo, rather than upset her.

#jojosiwakickedout #banned #sorry @friendly_musician hi! I'm one of the people that was kicked out at jojos concert on Wednesday in Glasgow jojo siwa getting kicked out in Glasgow apology and explanation me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us and i was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!! we didn't have any merch so we decided to just print off the first picture we saw and stick it on our clothes, we didn't look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that. none of it was with malicious intent. we didn't throw it at her we passed it to her like she asked. this apology is completely genuine, if it doesn't seem like it is I'm autistic and I usually seem really bored or laughing when trying to do something important. #jojosiwa #apology @JoJo Siwa @Jessalynn Siwa @Chris Hughes @Jayden Siwa ♬ original sound – anjali<3

“We didn’t look at the backstory behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that,” Anjali explained.

The post emphasized: “None of it was with malicious intent.”

Anjali reasoned: “Like it’s a common thing for people to, like, bring a funny picture.”

Instead, Anjali’s concert night turned into a nightmare, with an urgent phone call to mom while on the verge of “a panic attack.” That’s not what anyone wanted.

Following a concert disruption, TikTok user Anjali offered a different perspective on what went down on October 1. (Image Credit: TikTok)

So why was this such a big deal?

So why is the image of JoJo Siwa as an egg on someone’s hoodie offensive enough for the singer to disrupt her own concert?

Unfortunately, this has everything to do with a deep insecurity of JoJo’s.

In the past, she has stated that her hairline is an insecurity of hers. (It is unclear why she has so often worn her hair pulled back so sharply, a style unflattering on almost everyone, if this is the case)

And the egg photoshop seems to have been ridiculing her hairline, specifically. That would hurt!

The fan didn’t know that. Of course, given that people trolled JD Vance by making his head look (even more) egg-shaped, we should all consider that “egg” is not a compliment to someone’s appearance.