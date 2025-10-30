Megan Walerius Had a Baby, Announces Motherhood on ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“Sparkle” Megan Walerius is a mom!

Fans watching the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion special were in for a treat!

Though not the first Love Is Blind star to have kids, Megan shared her story, her partner, and how motherhood has changed her.

Obviously, Jordan was there. How did he take the big news?

‘Sparkle’ Megan Walerius speaks on the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Congratulations are in order for new mom Megan Walerius!

On the Wednesday, October 29 reunion special for Love Is Blind Season 9, Megan Walerius shared the news.

“Today I actually have a little bit of a surprise,” she began her exciting announcement.

“I am a mom now,” Megan revealed.

She specified: “I had a baby boy 2-and-a-half months ago.”

Congratulations!

Speaking during the reunion, Megan detailed that her newborn’s name is Brooks.

She called her precious newborn “my whole world.”

Megan gushed: “I now know more than ever I was meant on this earth to be a mom.”

Enamored with her baby, she raved: “He’s amazing.”

Megan added: “And our family is very happy.”

On the Season 9 reunion for Love Is Blind, Jordan Keltner reacted to some big news. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Who’s the father?

As Love Is Blind fans likely all surmised, the father is not a familiar face from the Netflix reality series.

Megan Walerius’ partner was there, however. His name is Paul, and he sat in the audience.

She explained to viewers that a friend introduced the two of them three months after Season 9 wrapped filming. And then, three months later, she became pregnant.

“We had our ups and downs,” Megan admitted. “I’m not going to say it was perfect.”

She emphasized: “But Paul has been amazing, and we’re very happy.”

“I’m definitely learning to be a lot more selfless,” Megan shared, reflecting upon what motherhood has meant to her.

“I think that becoming a mom is the ultimate act of selflessness,” she assessed.

This is where she began to tie things to her Love Is Blind ex-fiance, Jordan. Viewers saw them break up on the Season 9 finale.

According to Megan, “It’s given me a lot more empathy too for Jordan and being a single dad.”

She praised: “I applaud Jordan for even doing this experiment and putting his heart out there. It’s really special.”

Striking a pose, Megan Walerius struts out for the promo for Love Is Blind Season 9’s reunion special. (Image Credit: Netflix)

The show is called ‘Love Is Blind,’ but she didn’t blindside her ex

Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner spoke before the reunion.

“I had some disgusting person reach out to me on Instagram pretty much trying to stir the pot, so I just reached out to Megan,” Jordan shared.

“She was very transparent, which I appreciate,” he praised.

“If I would’ve found out right here, right now I think that would have been jarring,” Jordan expressed. “So I appreciate the transparency and the honesty.”

He then predicted: “You’re gonna be great parents, and I have no doubt in my mind about that.”