Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Cause of Death: ‘Fresh Prince’ Former Child Star Was 42

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today:

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., the former child star best known for his work on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Jacksons: An American Dream, has passed away.

He was just 42 years old.

Former ‘Fresh Prince’ star Roger Myers has passed away at the age of 42. (YouTube)

Floyd Roger Myers’ mother confirms cause of death

News of Myers’ death comes courtesy of his mother, who informed TMZ that her son passed away from a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She revealed that Floyd had previously suffered three heart attacks over the past three years, and doctors were unable to get to the root of his problem.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses, Roger’s sister, Tyree Trice, described him as a “devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met.”

“Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us,” the page reads.

A brief but memorable career

Myers’ acting career began when he played a younger version of Will Smith in a 1992 episode of The Fresh Prince.

From there, he landed the role of Marlon Jackson in the acclaimed limited series, The Jacksons: An American Dream, in which he starred alongside Angela Bassett, Vanessa Williams and Billy Dee Williams

Myers also had a role in the short-lived 2000 TV drama Young Americans.

Though his acting roles were few, he appeared in multiple projects that are still fondly remembered decades later.

In his adult life, Floyd shifted his focus to entrepreneurship, and one of the organizations he founded paid loving tribute with the Instagram post above.

“RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten,” wrote Fellowship Men’s Group.

“The mission will continue in your honor. Next men’s meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

Our thoughts go out to Floyd Roger Myers’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time.