Lance Twiggs: Roommate of Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter Tyler Robinson Goes Missing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have a strange development to report in the ongoing saga surrounding the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

When Tyler Robinson was arrested for Kirk’s murder last month, numerous media outlets reported that he had been living with a roommate and possible lover named Lance Twiggs.

That fact was alleged to be pertinent to the case, as Twiggs is believed to be transgender, and it’s been widely reported that the murder was prompted by Kirk’s anti-LGBT remarks.

In this handout image provided by the Office of the Governor of Utah, Tyler Robinson stands for a booking photo on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. (Photo by Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images)

Now, the New York Post is reporting that Twiggs has gone missing.

It does not appear that Twiggs has been reported missing, but the Post reports that the 22-year-old “seemingly vanished from his hometown six weeks after the political assassination that shook the country.”

Twiggs reportedly moved out of the apartment he had shared with Robinson shortly after the shooting.

The apartment — which the Post refers to as an “$1,800-per-month love nest” — has been vacant ever since, and there are reports that police have been providing Twiggs with protection.

In this handout image provided by the Office of the Governor of Utah, Tyler Robinson stands for a booking photo on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. (Photo by Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images)

Insiders claimed that Twiggs was cooperating with investigators but had chosen not to speak with the media.

His whereabouts have been unknown since the murder, but the new report from the Post indicates that Twiggs is believed to have fled his hometown of St. George, Utah.

It’s unclear if he had or needed police permission to do so.

It’s also unclear if he’ll be expected to testify when Robinson’s trial begins next year.

CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

No trial date has been set, but Robinson appeared in court remotely on Monday.

The judge made the surprisingly controversial decision to allow Robinson to wear civilian clothing at his trial, rather than a prison uniform.

Lawyers for Robinson effectively argued that prison scrubs might result in bias among jury members.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, and he faces the death penalty if convicted.

Police believe Robinson confessed to the murder in text messages to Twiggs, in which he also revealed that he shot Kirk due to his belief that “some hate can’t be negotiated away.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.