Lisa Vanderpump’s 28-Year-Old Nephew Reveals ‘End Stage’ Liver Disease: …

Lisa Vanderpump’s nephew Sam Vanderpump went public with his heartbreaking health struggles this week.

The 28-year-old TV personality, who stars on the British reality show Made In Chelsea, revealed on Monday that he’s suffering from “end-stage liver disease.”

Sam shared the devastating news during a conversation with friend and co-star Ollie Locke on their show’s latest episode.

Sam Vanderpump on an episode of ‘Made In Chelsea.’ (YouTube)

Sam Vanderpump’s frightening diagnosis

“We had a call from the doctors and I’ve got end-stage liver disease,” Sam said.

“There is no hope of my liver getting better, and he said, ‘I wouldn’t be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years.’ They’re sending me for a liver transplant assessment.”

Sam went on to say that despite the grim prognosis, he remains optimistic.

“The way I look at it, I’m healthy now. Hopefully, I remain healthy all the way up until one day [when] they’ll give me a call, and I’ll go in for a surgery. And then I wake up and I’ll be healthier,” he told Ollie.

The news comes during what is otherwise a very exciting time in Sam’s life.

Sam’s expanding family

In March, Sam got engaged to Alice Yaxley after just six months of dating.

On a recent episode of Made In Chelsea, the couple revealed that they’re expecting their first child.

“Alice and I have only been dating for about six months, but we’ve gone through such a lot in such a short period of time. From day dot, Alice has been with me pretty much 24/7,” Sam told OK! magazine at the time.

“And over Christmas we went through a bit of an episode together where I got really, really ill. I got an infection due to a genetic disease I’ve got, which led to sepsis and it ended up quite bad. I was in hospital and it was a close call, I could have died,” he continued, addng:

“That experience brought us very, very close. I think I walked out of that, looking at Alice and thinking, ‘This is the girl I want to marry.’ So, my thinking was, ‘If I’m saying that now, why on earth am I waiting?’” he added.

“Life is full of surprises, but this is the best one yet. I can’t put into words how happy and excited we are!” Sam wrote on Instagram last month after he and Alice announced that they’re expecting.

Our thoughts go out to Sam and his loved ones as they face the challenges ahead together.