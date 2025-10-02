Kylie Kelce Breaks All the Way Down, Shares Details About Miscarriage

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kylie Kelce has opened up about something deeply personal and very painful.

On the October 2 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, the 33-year old showed support for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month by getting candid how she previously suffered a miscarriage.

The tragedy took place before Kylie and husband Jason Kelce welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Explaining that her first positive pregnancy test came in August 2018, Kylie told listeners that she went to the doctor at six weeks pregnant — and, while the baby was measuring a few days small, everything else appeared normal.

She and her husband then traveled to London ahead of her 12-week appointment, telling her in-laws about the impending child during this trip.

“We made it a point to surprise Jason’s mom and dad when we were there by pretending to take a photo and telling them that we were expecting,” Kylie said of Donna and Ed Kelce, getting choked up on air.

“We surprised Jason’s mom and dad with a video. We also surprised Jason’s Aunt Judy and his grandmother, Grandma Mary. When we were in Cleveland, we surprised [Jason’s brother] Travis with little baby booties. All of these interactions were recorded for memory purposes.”

And then the couple learned about their loss.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“I emphasize the fact that this still hurts after having four children, because it does. And it’s okay,” said Kylie,, who is mother to daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months.

Kylie then recalled going to her doctor’s appointment when she learned that she had lost the baby.

“It felt like everything went into slow motion,” she said. “And they could not find the baby on the doppler…

“I remember being like, ‘Oh, there isn’t a heartbeat. You didn’t find one because there isn’t one.’ They estimated that the baby had stopped developing between, I believe, it was nine and 10 weeks.

“Essentially, I had had what you would refer to as a missed miscarriage. It means that your body did not realize that the pregnancy was no longer viable.”

A pregnant Kylie Kelce sits and speaks with a guest on her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast in March of 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

During the episode, Kylie took breaks because she grew so emotional about the challenging period of time.

“It was a sh-tty day because it was Jason’s birthday,” she continued. “I called my mom and told her that I couldn’t tell Jason because it was his birthday, which seems very silly. It seems very silly because obviously I’m going to tell my husband what happened. And I did. And it was hard for both of us.”

Kylie said the experience “messed with” her brain in subsequent pregnancies, adding:

“So for Wyatt, we did not share that we were pregnant until I was after 20 weeks. For consecutive pregnancies, I waited till I was at least 16 weeks. I Googled almost every week what the percentage likelihood was that a baby could survive, which sounds really dark. I literally did it for Finn.”

Kylie debuted her latest child in April.

She has often spoken honestly about her kids and about parenthood, but never before like this about her miscarriage.

During a March 2025 episode of her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, Kylie Kelce had choice words for trolls who shame pregnant folks for their delivery plans. (Image Credit: YouTube)

At the conclusion of the segment, Kelce noted that she chose to share her story as a way to support those going through a similar loss.

“It just never leaves you. It is scarring and stays with you in a way that is yours only. Whether you have a loss at six weeks or 13 weeks or whenever, that loss is real,” she said.

“I think it’s important to have people around you that understand what you’re going through and who are in on the struggles that you’re having and feeling. And I think it’s really important to have an open dialogue with your doctors.”