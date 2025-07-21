Kylie Jenner Restaurant Visit Leads to Boycott? What Happened?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Kylie Jenner cause a boycott of a family-owned restaurant?

Well … that’s complicated.

Since attending Jeff Bezos’ ostentatious wedding, Kylie and pals have been enjoying summer in the Mediterranean.

Somehow, a friendly visit to a restaurant has led to calls for a boycott. But not because Kylie had a bad experience.

During an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner discusses the situation with her family. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Tassia, a Greek restaurant, welcomed Kylie Jenner as a guest

Recently, Kylie Jenner stopped by a family-owned restaurant, Tassia, located in the village of Fiscardo, Greece.

On July 12, the Dendrinos family took to social media to gush about having such a famous dinner guest.

“An iconic entrepreneur and global trendsetter, she experienced a taste of our Greek hospitality and cuisine,” the message on the restaurant’s official Instagram page read.

The Instagram tribute raved that it was a “true pleasure to host such a remarkable guest.”

As a conclusion, the family wrote: “We hope to welcome her again soon!”

In the photo, we see Kylie in a plunging top next to two of the restaurant’s owners.

It was, frankly, very nice of her to pose for the snap.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October of 2023, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Why the calls for a boycott?

A series of replies to the post called out and even condemned the Dendrinos family and their restaurant after their complimentary post about Kylie Jenner. Some even pushed for a “boycott.”

“Are you treating regular customers like this? I wonder,” asked one commenter.

“Now I know where NOT to go,” declared another.

Kylie Jenner via Instagram: “Gréciaaa 💙” pic.twitter.com/LBMu1tOn4i — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) July 13, 2025

Obviously, not everyone was feeling the same way.

Other commenters either wrote their own replies or directly clapped back to urge the boycotters to “touch grass.”

One reasoned: “If Kylie Jenner eating at their restaurant and them posting about it drums up more business for them then I’m all for it.”

Another pointed out how the negativity could boost visibility, writing: “hate can turn into powerful publicity.”

During an April 2025 episode of ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner spoke to the confessional camera together. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is a boycott reasonable here?

First of all, some people have lost touch of what a “boycott” means. You can boycott Starbucks or Hobby Lobby or Hewlitt-Packard or whatever.

But only a handful of people can realistically boycott one family-owned restaurant in a Greek village … even if they wanted to.

We’re sure that this restaurant does not take photos with every guest and write on social media about what an honor it was to have them as a guest. That would be unhinged.

Like Kylie Jenner or not, but it’s entirely reasonable to feel excited that one of the most famous influencers on the planet visited your establishment.

Kylie isn’t a fascist politician or a genocide advocate. She’s just a hot mom with a massive social media following.

Please be normal.