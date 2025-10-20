Kody Brown Tries to Seduce Wife in Really Weird Fashion

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Real talk, folks:

We’re hearing way too much about Kody Brown’s sex life these days.

Previously, ex-spouse Christine complained about the lack of intimacy in the bedroom with Kody… while having also said she simply hated intercourse with the father of 17.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Kody was packing up his home in Flagstaff and made it clear that he was missing visits to Pound Town with Robyn.

(TLC)

“I can smell my own armpits, and it’s gross,” Kod said on air at one point, prior to trying (we guess) to flirt with his wife by asking her:

“Why don’t you come over here and smell my pheromones?”

In his warped mind, Kody believed this to be a generous offer.

“I’m always peacocking at her,” Kody said to younger brother Michael Brown, “something I’d never do with another woman.”

Added the family patriarch, explaining how things have been amid making plans to move across Arizona:

“We’ve been moving for months now. We haven’t had a romantic getaway, an escape, time together. And so what’s happened is we become battle buddies, not lovers.”

Kody Brown appears to be pondering life in this photo. (TLC)

The 56-year old went on to say he’s looking for any opportunity to basically get into Robyn’s pants.

“I’m just flirting around here, just having some fun with it, like making my stinky body something romantic,” he said to the cameras.

“‘Hey, you smell those pheromones? Mmhmm. It means you’re digging on me. You like that stinky smell? Is there a stink on me that’s making you go, oh, that handsome man?'”

You may not believe this, but Kody’s move wasn’t exactly working on his soulmate.

“It’s not that I don’t like it,” she told viewers of his brazen flirtations. “It’s just I’m not going to give you attention when you’re doing it. I’ll give you attention when you’re not doing it.”

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

When Kody was still spiritually married to his first three wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown — PDA was off limits.

“There was such a big family culture of no affection with Kody and wives in front of each other that when it came to anything public, I just would shy away from flirting with him. Now I’m having to kind of get comfortable with it,” Robyn went on.

These days? Since they’ve distanced themselves from his former spouses?

“I think it’s just going to take time for Robyn to get used to this monogamy thing,” Kody said.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are featured in this split-screen image. (TLC)

Eventually, Kody said hopes that Robyn will find ways to get cheeky with him.

“I want to be walking down the street with her someday, maybe in a shopping mall or something like that and have her just slap my ass,” Kody confessed. “That’s when I know that she’s comfortable with her and I.”

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again… actually, Robyn said it before and now we’ll quote her again:

Kody is a horny and desperate pig.