Susan Kendall Newman Cause of Death: Daughter of Paul Newman Passes Away Unexpectedly

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report regarding one of Hollywood’s most beloved families:

Susan Kendall Newman, the daughter of screen legend Paul Newman, has reportedly passed away:

News of Newman’s passing comes courtesy of an obituary — apparently written by a close friend or family member — that appeared in the New York Times earlier this week.

Susan Kendall attends Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Music Center)

She was 72 years old.

Loved ones recall Susan Kendall Newman’s life of activism, philanthropy

According to the obituary, Susan “passed away on August 2, 2025 from complications from chronic health condition.”

She is described as “a lifelong philanthropist and social activist devoted to civil rights, conservation education, and anti-war and nuclear disarmament efforts.”

Beginning her career as an actress, Susan appeared alongside her father in the 1977 comedy classic Slap Shot.

She went on to appear in several on- and off-Broadway productions before landing a starring role as an obsessive Beatles fan in the 1978 Robert Zemeckis film I Wanna Hold Your Hand.

Merle Mullin and Susan Kendall attend Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Music Center)

In 1980, she transitioned behind the camera, producing The Shadow Box, an adaptation of Michael Cristofer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

The television version was directed by Susan’s father and starred her stepmother, Joanne Woodward.

But it was as a philanthropist, focusing on addiction counseling and drug abuse prevention, that Susan did her most impactful work.



“She oversaw the creation of a wide range of educational resources, including the video Drug-Free Kids: A Parent’s Guide, which helped parents recognize and address substance abuse,” her obituary reads.

Actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman attend a reception for a special screening of “The Woodsman” on January 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

“She was especially proud of a groundbreaking program in several states that invited 10th-grade students to create their own anti-drug television commercials.”

The eldest daughter of Paul Newman and Jackie Witte, Susan had a younger sister, Stephanie, and a brother, Scott, who died of a drug overdose in 1978.

Susan also had three half-sisters, Nell, Melissa, and Clea from Paul’s second marriage, to Joanne Woodward.

“Susan Kendall Newman will be remembered for her sharp wit and tongue, generosity and love, and her devotion to family and friends. She will be very much missed,” the obituary concludes.

Our thoughts go out to Susan’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.