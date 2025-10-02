Nick Fuentes Blasts Erika Kirk For ‘Very Fake’ Behavior In Wake of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nick Fuentes often criticized Charlie Kirk during his life.

And now that the controversial conservative pundit has been murdered, it seems that Fuentes has chosen to turn his wrath toward Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk.

As we previously reported, Erika has been criticized for laughing and smiling in the wake of her husband’s death.

And it seems that Fuentes is among those who believe that her conduct is inappropriate for a newly widowed mother.

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk takes center stage following husband’s death

The criticism of Erika’s public persona began when she filmed herself weeping over Charlie’s open casket, a move that struck some observers as exploitative.

Then, of course, there was the televised memorial service, during which Erika took the stage amid pyrotechnics and applause, an entrance that some observers likened to that of a WWE wrestler.

Shortly thereafter, Erika hosted a podcast in which she smiled and laughed with co-hosts while assuming a spot in her late husband’s anchor chair.

Everyone grieves differently, of course, but many critics feel that Erika has reached the acceptance stage well ahead of schedule and has now invented a sixth stage in which opportunism is the order of the day.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Fuentes blasts Erika Kirk for seeming ‘happy as a clam’

Fuentes clashed with Kirk over policy and messaging issues for several years, and while he was quick to offer condolences in the wake of Kirk’s death, he’s since been highly critical of some public displays of grief.

“I am getting this vibe from her that she’s very fake,” he said of Erika Kirk on the latest episode of his podcast (per the Daily Beast).

“Something’s not right there. She looks like she’s over the moon. She’s happy as a clam,” Fuentes added.

Conservative student and supporter of US President Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes, answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2016. (Photo credit should read WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fuentes is one of many critics who have accused Kirk of opportunism in the wake of her husband’s death, with many noting that Charlie was often critical of the notion of women working outside the home.

“The way that Charlie would condemn this behavior for anyone other than Erika,” another added.

“I just know Charlie would have called this masculine and immodest if it wasn’t her posting it,” a third chimed in.

Needless to say, the public remains sharply divided on the matter of Erika Kirk and her conduct in the wake of her husband’s death.