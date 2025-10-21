Rachael Kirkconnell Says She and Matt James Stopped Having Sex Years Ago

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rachael Kirkconnell has decided to open up about her sex life.

Or the lack thereof, to be accurate.

“I feel like a virgin again,” Kirkconnell said on the October 16 episode of the Extra Dirty podcast. “I haven’t had sex way longer than you think. It’s been years.”

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

This seems notable because Kirkconnell and former Bachelor lead Matt James dated from 2021 through 2025. They broke up in January.

Do the simple math and it certainly seems as if the reality star is saying she and her ex weren’t physical for a VERY long time prior to their split.

“It’s been years. Years. It has been so long,” Kirkconnell emphasized on this same podcast.

Because of how long it’s been, she wants to wait for the right person.

“That’s why I’m saying like I feel like a virgin again to where I don’t want to just give it up to anyone,” she went on. “It’s like almost like I can’t just like hook up with someone random at this point because it’s been so long that I want it to be incredible.”

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the Grand Opening of Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis The Palm, on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

About 10 months ago, James wrote the following on Instagram:

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding.

“Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

Nearly two weeks after this announcement, the 29-year-old went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared what led to the couple’s demise during a trip to Tokyo.

“He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife,” she explained. “At the end of the day, [he said] there are things that we aren’t compatible with.”

James met Kirkconnell met on The Bachelor, with the pair making it through a race-based controversy around that time that resulted from Rachael’s long-ago past.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)

Fast forward to this latest interview and Kirkconnell said she wants her next foray in the bedroom to be with someone “special,” adding:

“I don’t think I could go home with anyone.

“I have to feel safe and comfortable with them and be emotionally invested at least in a way that I could see us dating or I at least have a crush on them … It’s not a physical attraction, I guess.”