Kim Kardashian Aneurysm Scare! She’s Blaming Kanye West, Divorce Stress

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian developed a “little aneurysm.”

Fortunately, doctors caught it before she experienced a medical crisis. That doesn’t make it any less scary.

An aneurysm can have various causes.

It sounds like Kim is blaming everything that Kanye West has put her through.

On ‘The Kardashians’ Season 7, we see Kim Kardashian undergoing a medical exam. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian has a ‘little aneurysm’

The Kardashian family is back for Season 7 on Hulu.

During the The Kardashians season premiere, we get a glimpse at a scary health update from Kim Kardashian.

It turns out that doctors made this chilling discovery during a routine MRI.

(No, routine MRIs are not part of most people’s healthcare. Yes, Kim effectively lives on another planet due to her extreme wealth)

An aneurysm is essentially a bulging growth in a blood vessel. None of them are good. The most dangerous ones take place in blood vessels in major arteries — or in the brain. Among the risks are a burst aneurysm, which can lead to sudden uncontrolled bleeding and death.

A tearful Kim Kardashian falters as her voice breaks with sadness. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Now, Kim learns from medical professionals that stress can cause the growth of aneurysms.

(So can various diseases and even hereditary conditions, for the record)

Obviously, stress can come from many places in life. Rich people may have fewer potential sources of it, but they still have plenty. (At the end of the day, most people are just people)

However, divorce is almost always a major source of stress.

And since Kim split from Kanye West, a disgraced rapper and Hitler enthusiast with whom she shares four children, that is understandably a source of major discontent.

As a wealthy celebrity, Kim Kardashian undergoes medical testing that few can afford. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is Kanye West to blame?

Additionally, Kim Kardashian says that stress from Ye has also caused a flare up of her psoriasis.

(Psoriasis is a skin condition)

During the premiere trailer, she likens her situation to Stockholm Syndrome.

This is a common (and sometimes misused) term for captor bonding, though it happens more often within toxic and abusive families than in more sensational kidnapping cases.

Simply put, it’s a survival mechanism that causes people to identify with their abusers. Kim seems to be suggesting that she so passionately defended Kanye for so long due to a similar psychological attachment.

Oh no! Kim Kardashian is going through it on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 7. (Image Credit: Hulu)

We also hear Kim, her voice breaking as tears fill her eyes, remind everyone that Ye will continue to haunt her life for many years.

It isn’t just that she has a decade of memories with the now infamous rapper and self-described “genius.”

Sharing four children means that she is tethered to Kanye.

While much of their legally obligatory connection will end when Psalm turns 18 (in May of 2037), that is a long way off.

And, unfortunately, so long as any of Kim’s children continue to have Ye in their lives as adults, he will exist on Kim’s periphery. That sounds like a real nightmare.

Fortunately, Kim Kardashian’s doctors detected a potential crisis before it became an emergency. (Image Credit: Hulu)

There is more to ‘The Kardashians’ Season 7 than this medical scare

Obviously, we cannot confirm that Kanye West specifically caused Kim Kardashian to break out in psoriasis, let alone develop an aneurysm.

However, we’re sure that the situation is deeply miserable for her.

Notably, Season 7 looks like it will include so much more. Tension between Kendall and Kris. Something scary happening to Kylie, maybe?

There are fun special guests, including Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. And don’t forget the Caitlyn Jenner jumpscare. (Public sentiments on her have shifted over the past decade)

Also, it looks like Rob Kardashian is on The Kardashians!