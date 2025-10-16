Steve McBee Sentenced to Two Years In Prison as Bravo’s ‘McBee Dynasty’ …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A third season of the Bravo series McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is set to begin filming this week — but family patriarch Steve McBee will not be roaming the ranch with his sons.

McBee was sentenced to 24 months in prison today after pleading guilty to crop insurance fraud in November of 2024.

He will also be forced to pay more than $4 million in restitution.

Steve McBee of Bravo’s ‘McBee Dynasty’ has been sentenced to two years in prison. (Bravo/YouTube)

According to a Justice Department press release published by People magazine, McBee and his business partners confessed to defrauding an insurance company called Rain and Hail, which is reinsured by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation.

McBee allegedly sent “fraudulent documents to Rain and Hail that underreported his total 2018 corn crop by approximately 674,812 bushels and underreported his total 2018 soybean crop by approximately 155,833 bushels.”

The falsified documents reportedly enabled McBee to receive $2,605,943 in federal crop insurance benefits.

He also received $552,980 in federal crop insurance premium subsidies, making a total of $3,158,923 in unauthorized benefits.

Lawyers for the reality star requested that he be let off with supervised release — but given the size of his theft, McBee is lucky that he only received two years.

McBee was the central focus of the first season of McBee Dynasty.

But he appeared only twice in the second season, as the patriarch’s mounting legal woes forced producers to shift their focus to his sons.

“On the heels of a wedding and the arrival of two new babies, the McBee clan is growing — and so are the challenges of balancing love, legacy, and life on the ranch,” reads the show’s official logline.

Earlier this week, Steve’s son Steve Jr. admitted to feeling “scared, nervous, anything, and everything” ahead of today’s hearing.

“We love him so much, and love our family unit,” Steven Jr. continued, according to Bravo. “So, to picture him not being here with us for any amount of time, it’s scary.”

The McBees have not yet spoken publicly about today’s sentencing news.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.