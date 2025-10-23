Bhad Bhabie Blasted by ‘Deadbeat’ Dad: I Don’t Want Your Money!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Though Bhad Bhabie has enough baby daddy drama for several lifetimes, she also has some plain old daddy issues.

That’s no surprise. She rose to fame as a kid whose awful childhood led to a string of bad behaviors.

Now, she’s made a career out of that — and even come out with a song roasting her parents.

But her father is speaking out, claiming that the lyrics to “Honest” are lying about him.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Here’s what Bhad Bhabie thinks about her parents

Bhad Bhabie, who first rose to fame as ill-behaved child Danielle Bregoli before using her viral fame to launch a successful rap and even more successful OnlyFans career, has a lot to say in “Honest.”

We all know that her childhood was absolutely horrendous.

In her song, she generously praises her single mom as a “soldier.”

Bhabie also characterizes her mother as “bat-s–t.”

It is what she sings about her father that is currently getting attention.

As you can imagine, Bhabie did much more than call her father a “deadbeat” in the song.

“Since I was 3 everything on me,” she sings. “My pops ain’t want me in his life.”

Bhabie continues: “Seen I was famous now he tryna get in touch with me like I should care.”

Bluntly, she declares: “It’s f–k him though. I hope he waste away.”

Bhabie then asks: “What kinda father sacrifices a relationship for 20K?”

Bhad Bhabie attends TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Her estranged dad has a bone to pick with these lyrics

Ira Peskowitz is the father, biologically speaking, of Bhad Bhabie.

And he has given a new interview to TMZ to complain about her — which is definitely a choice for a parent to make.

Yes, he’s heard Bhabie sing that he’s a deadbeat who abandoned her and only reached out after she became famous.

“I didn’t sell her for $20,000,” Peskowitz insisted in the interview.

“I was trying to be part of her life way before Dr. Phil,” he alleged.

“I have documentation to show that I tried to get her into a program to try to help her out,” Peskowitz claimed.

“I don’t know why she hates me so much,” he continued.

Obviously, Peskowitz is neither the first nor the last father to make such a declaration about an estranged child.

Peskowitz then announced: “I don’t want my daughter’s money.”

We cannot attest to the inner financial dealings, or lack thereof, of this troubled family.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

She’s made similar claims in less lyrical form

Previously, Bhad Bhabie posted (but ultimately deleted) claims that she had paid Peskowitz “years ago” to terminate his parental rights.

This obviously would have been when she was a minor.

Bhabie also alleged that she had tried to repair their father-daughter relationship much more recently, after she became a mother herself.

However, she lamented that “it didn’t work.”

At this point, Bhabie may have better luck presenting her side of the story through an attorney — if at all. She’s also more than entitled to cease giving Peskowitz the time of day.