Ana de Armas DUMPS Tom Cruise Following ‘Uncomfortable’ Fling: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, the romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas may not have been a stunt — but it lasted about as long as one of Tom’s leaps from a flying aircraft!

Yes, just weeks after we heard rumors that Ana and Tom were planning to have a kid together, the A-list couple has reportedly called it quits.

And insiders agree that it was Ana who pulled the plug on the relationship.

Ana de Armas attends the World Premiere of “Ballerina” at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Lionsgate UK)

What prompted Ana de Armas to (allegedly) dump Tom Cruise?

“Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going,” a source close to the situation tells Us Weekly.

The insider added that the couple enjoyed “undeniable chemistry” during their time together, but in the end, Ana decided that simply wasn’t enough.

The insider adds that even though Ana “put the brakes on,” she “still likes [Cruise] a lot.”

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“They have a connection. They will see how things go in the future. … Tom and Ana are done for now,” the source continued, adding:

“They want to remain friends, but she needed to take a step back.”

Yes, even Tom Cruise gets friend-zoned from time to time. But hey, at least he can console himself with a nap atop a giant pile of money!

“Like any good movie, it all comes to an end, and that was the case for Tom and Ana,” a second source confirmed.

Ana de Armas attends the “Ballerina” Premiere at Le Grand Rex on May 28, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A whirlwind romance comes to an end

Ana and Tom were always a bit of an odd pairing, what with him being 26 years her senior and having kids that are nearly Ana’s age.

So it’s not entirely surprising that the pairing didn’t last. But it wasn’t all that long ago that insiders were claiming these two were in it for the long haul.

“It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana,” said one source back in February.

The insider added that Ana “enjoyed [Cruise’s] company” and found him “fun to be with,” adding that he “supported her and everything she wanted to do.”

Well, we’re sure these two will muddle through somehow.

And out of respect to Tom, we’ll hold off on making any short jokes in reference to this very brief romance.