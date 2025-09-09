Ana de Armas Pregnant: ‘Baby Plans’ Revealed Amid Tom Cruise Romance?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in March, we reported that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise appeared to be dating.

In the months that followed, the A-listers seemed to confirm that those rumors were true.

To be clear, they still haven’t made an official announcement, but Tom and Ana have been spotted holding hands on vacation often enough that we feel comfortable declaring them a couple.

And some observers think these two are speeding past the usual relationship milestones at breakneck speed.

Ana de Armas, recipient of the Action Star of the Year award, attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Ana de Armas pregnancy rumors have been spreading like wildfire

Following reports that Tom is interested in having a baby with Ana, social media sleuths have been searching for any indication that the Ballerina star is expecting.

There’s been no sign of a bump, but Ana did recently reveal that she’d love to have a kid soon and one outlet went so far as to describe her remarks as “baby plans“:

“Yes, I would like to have children and a family, soon if possible,” she told the Italian publication F Magazine (via the Daily Mail).

“But it doesn’t just depend on me. As we know, love is unpredictable; you never know when true love will come. Relationships can’t be controlled: life is not a movie,” she added.

Ana de Armas attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: ‘Blonde’ at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

We still don’t know if Tom and Ana are really dating

As fans speculate about marriage and children, it’s important to bear in mind that neither Tom nor Ana has spoken publicly commented on the relationship rumors.

And there are some who believe that Ana is in a secret relationship with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel (although the evidence for that alleged romance is minimal).

Reps for Tom and Ana tell People that the stars are merely “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

At one point, an insider told the outlet that de Armas and Cruise “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Tom gushed about Ana during an interview with Extra, but he restricted his compliments to her professional abilities.

“[Ana is a] very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly,” he said.

Of course, co-workers don’t usually stroll hand-in-hand during quaint getaways to Vermont, as Tom and Ana were spotted doing over the summer.

And let’s not forget the fact that Tom’s exes have already given Ana their seal of approval.

So yeah, these two are almost certainly dating. But are they planning to start a family together?

We’ll believe it when we see it.