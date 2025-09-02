What Happened to Tammy Slaton’s Face?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton appreciates your concern.

But she would like everyone to know that she’s doing just fine at the moment.

Over this past weekend, the 1000-Lb. Sisters cast member shared a video of herself and fiancée Andrea Dalton singing along to Kenny Loggins’ Footloose in the car, but it wasn’t the couple’s vocals that got folks talking.

It was Tammy’s appearance.

(Instagram)

“Are you OK?” one user commented underneath the August 28 TikTok footage. “What happened to your chin?”

In response, the veteran reality star simply explained, “I had teeth pulled.”

Indeed, we previously reported on this being the case.

Late last month, Slaton confirmed she had undergone a procedure to fix a sizable gap toward the front of her mouth.

“They’re temporary still,” the 39-year old said on a recent podcast, referring to her teeth. “But they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding — well, my body was rejecting it. But they had to pull teeth.”

Tammy Slaton has become a role model for all who are overweight. (TLC)

According to Tammy, the bridge — which is a false tooth that’s anchored to adjacent natural teeth to bridge the gap in an individual’s smile — has made a slight change in her voice.

“I have a lisp now,” she said on the August 19 episode of the Creative Chaos podcast. “It will go away eventually. The only way I think my voice might have changed is cause I’m happier.”

Slaton added during this interview that she has more work to get done, emphasizing that “it’s a process.”

Tammy is accustomed to having patience and going through processes, however, having shed hundreds of pounds over the last two years.

She truly looks like a different person at this point.

(Instagram)

On the outside, that is.

On the inside, Tammy still is unafraid to speak her mind.

“Haters make me famous,” said a couple weeks ago when it comes to her critics, following up on the criticism she received in the past over her teeth.

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this,” Slaton said in a January 2024 TikTok video, addressing social media trolls.

“It’s not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

She continued back then:

“I’m trying to better my life and better myself. We should be lifting up people. It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth.”

Tammy Slaton says she has lost over 500 pounds. (TLC)

Aside from her ongoing journey to achieve the ideal smile, Tammy’s latest video marks her first since the tragic passing of her and Amy Slaton’s cousin Katie Slaton — who appeared alongside her cousins on the TLC series on multiple occasions — following a battle with stage 4 cancer.

“It is with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this,” Tammy and Amy’s sister Amanda Halterman wrote on Instagram August 26.

“My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday. She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the party and my best friend.