Erin Bates in ICU After Delivering 7th Child; Family Asks for Prayers for ‘Bringing …

Erin Bates Paine is in the ICU.

Just one week earlier, she and her husband, Chad Paine, had welcomed their seventh child.

For years, the Bringing Up Bates alum’s childbirths have been difficult and risky.

But she became pregnant again. She gave birth again. And now, her family is asking for prayers.

On ‘Bringing Up Bates,’ Erin Bates had a long and difficult delivery of her first child. Childbirth would grow even more challenging over time. (Image Credit: UpTV)

When Erin Bates gave birth to baby #7, it was not without ‘complications’

Erin Bates Paine is in the ICU and her family is taking to Instagram to ask fans to pray for her.

The Bringing Up Bates alum and her husband, Chad, welcomed their seventh child, Henry, on August 25.

Chad took to the couple’s shared account to explain that Erin remains under medical care due to “complications.”

On Sunday, August 31, Chad once again took to social media to detail his wife’s septic shock and more.

“It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world,” he wrote.

“He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness.”

Chad continued: “We had asked for prayer for recovery for Erin due to complications. Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births.”

An infection ‘sent her into septic shock’

“Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection,” Chad revealed, “which sent her into septic shock.”

He updated: “She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers.”

Chad concluded the caption:

“We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world.

Social media users have responded with astonishment that Erin would even attempt at another child, given her long history of difficulties.

Erin has a clotting disorder. In 2015, she welcomed her first son, Charles, but had suffered three miscarriages before that.

She went on to welcome Brooklyn, Everly, and Holland.

It seemed that they’d stop there, giving her many health issues.

On ‘Bringing Up Bates,’ Erin Bates tells fans that she’s about to tell her husband that he will once again be a father. This would become a familiar piece of news for the couple. (Image Credit UpTV)

Many fans did not expect her to risk a seventh child

In the process of treating cysts, doctors removed one of Erin Bates’ ovaries entirely.

They also partially removed another.

And yet they had William in 2022, Finley in 2023, and now Henry in 2025.

Fans expressing dismay at this should remember that the Bates family is part of a fertility cult just like the Duggars. In the family ideology, this is arguably Erin’s purpose. Even if it claims her life.

We earnestly hope that she makes a full recovery and that this health crisis never repeats itself.