Farrah Abraham Blames ‘Bad Mother Wound’ for Adult Mistakes

Farrah Abraham is ready to accept that the blame for her adult choices falls on one pair of shoulders.

Those shoulders belong to mom Debra Danielsen, of course.

A longtime fan of lashing out and making regrettable choices, she’s now saying that her 2013 sex tape was a cry for help.

According to Farrah, she was looking for comfort and love and support. Since her mom wasn’t doing that, Farrah filmed her infamous “backdoor” video.

Farrah Abraham is rehashing the past

A&E’s docuseries, Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes, might not immediately bring someone like Farrah Abraham to mind.

In general, a “celebrity sex tape” refers to a private video that later leaks to the public.

Sometimes a third party or disgruntled ex sells footage that should never have become public.

The Teen Mom alum has done online sex work in the form of cam shows. Before that, in 2013, she filmed Backdoor Teen Mom with now-disgraced adult film star James Deen.

However, Farrah was obviously happy to ramble for A&E. Similarly, she opened up to E! News.

She admitted (after years of pretending that the tape leaked) that the video was not actually a private shoot that accidentally went public.

Farrah also claimed that the intention was to get her some love and connection years after the death of boyfriend Derek Underwood.

Because she certainly wasn’t getting love from mom Debra Danielsen.

She talks about her ‘mother wound’

“It definitely was a time when I was young,” Farrah Abraham lamented.

She correctly described how “no one was really looking out for me.”

Farrah characterized: “I had a really bad mother wound.”

Fortunately, Farrah does not mean that as a euphemism. She instead means emotional trauma caused by her mother.

“I had a really bad complex with my mom not being the mom that I needed,” she explained.

It is clear that Danielsen failed her daughter in many, many ways.

Farrah seems to feel that this particular sex tape was a mistake and a result of those failures. She also seems to not be trashing sex work in general, which is kind of refreshing.

She also explains cutting out certain people (like her mom)

“You see, hey, what are these patterns that I’ve allowed in my life with people?” Farrah described in Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes.

“And number one was giving my love for protection and I never got protection from anyone in my life,” she insisted.

“So that’s why you really don’t see anyone in my life of the past,” Farrah explained.

“Because they did not serve something that I definitely need, which is a safe space.”

Everyone, including Farrah, has a right to cut off toxic figures from their lives. How many have done the same to Farrah? Would she ever understand why?