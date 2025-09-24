Lance Twiggs, Alleged Romantic Partner of Tyler Robinson, Has ‘Vanished’ Amid …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the days since Tyler Robinson was arrested for the murder of Charlie Kirk, the public has learned a great deal about the alleged shooter.

Robinson was a 22-year-old Utah native who was living with a roommate named Lance Twiggs at the time of the shooting.

Now, Twiggs has reportedly fled the area, and local police say they do not know his whereabouts.

The mugshot of suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. (FBI)

Lance Twiggs ‘suddenly and mysteriously vanished’

Robinson and Twiggs were reportedly living in a three-bedroom apartment in St. George, Utah.

The unit was said to be one of several rental properties owned by Robinson’s parents.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Twiggs is no longer residing in St. George.

Neighbors tell the outlet that Robinson’s roommate “suddenly and mysteriously vanished — leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside” their apartment.

Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Neighbors say ‘good riddance’ to Twiggs, Robinson

Twiggs — who is reportedly transgender, though this has not been confirmed — came under scrutiny following the release of text messages between the roommates in the wake of Robinson’s alleged crime.

Sheriff Nate Brooksby tells Radar that he does not know Twiggs’ whereabouts in part because the FBI has taken over the investigation into Kirk’s murder.

Neighbors say that Twiggs likely wouldn’t have lasted long if he had chosen to remain in St. George.

“Good riddance. I never want to see either of them again,” one neighbor told Radar, referring to Twiggs and Robinson.

Another was more direct, warning: “If he ever comes back, it will be in a body bag.

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“That’s not a threat — I’m just saying that there are so many people who want a piece of him, he’d be mad to show his face in public again. This was a generational event.”

Prosecutors say texts between Twiggs and Robinson reveal the latter’s motives in his alleged crimes.

“When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk,” said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, according to Radar.

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson texted his roommate, according to Gray. “If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence.”

Insiders say Robinson is not cooperating with investigators at present. No trial date has been set.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.