Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Reveals His Total Number of Children: Does He Have …

On April 8, Keeta Hill filed for divorce from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The filing came just one day after an alleged altercation took place at a party hosted by Tyreek.

According to court documents, Tyreek behaved in “abusive” fashion, and Keeta was made to feel that she and her daughter were in danger.

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Keeta Hill’s divorce filing contains shocking revelations

In court docs obtained by In Touch, Keeta reveals that she decided to file “following an altercation on April 7” at the home she and Tyreek shared.

The filing alleges that “[Tyreek] conducted himself in a threatening, violent, abusive and unsafe manner toward” toward “[Keeta], toward her mother and toward the parties’ four-and-one-half-month-old daughter.”

Attorneys for Keeta explained that she will not be sharing details of the incident “out of concern for the privacy of the family.”

The divorce began on a messy note, and things took a turn for the worse on April 17, when Tyreek returned home and tried to leave with his daughter.

Tyreek Hill and guest arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Keeta objected, noting that Tyreek had never shown any interest in caring for the child.

“The husband has never taken care of the baby, never bathed her, never changed a diaper, never dressed her and never put her to bed. He has never been along with the baby,” Keeta’s filing reads. “[Tyreek] has no sincere desire to spend time with the baby, to assume parental responsibilities for the baby or to be personally involved with the baby.”

“[Tyreek’s] track record for involvement as a parent is well-established as he has many, many other children,” Keeta’s lawyer said.

How many children, exactly? Well, Keeta’s filing gets into that, too.

How many children does Tyreek Hill have?

Tyreek Hill speaks onstage during The Players Tailgate presented by Bullseye Event Group for Super 59 in New Orleans on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group)

According to his estranged wife, Tyreek has “ten other children, some of whom he does not even spend time with.”

So quantity-wise, he’s not yet on the same level as Elon Musk, who has 14 kids that we know of. (Some claim the X CEO is actually father to far more.)

But it sounds like Hill is in neck-and-neck with Musk in terms of parental negligence.

“[Tyreek] is unable to place the needs of the child over this needs; his impulsive, unpredictable behavior and his plan to delegate the child’s care to others is not in the best interests of and is harmful to the children,” reads a recently filed motion, in which Keeta requests sole use of the couple’s home.

The exact number of Tyreek’s offspring has long been a mystery, but multiple outlets have reported that Hill fathered five children in the past year.

The NFL star has previously been accused of child abuse, but never convicted.

He has yet to respond to the allegations in Keeta’s latest filing, but we’re sure much more will be made public as the exes’ lengthy legal battle gets underway.