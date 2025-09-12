Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks: Engaged!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged!

The Witcher actor and his longtime girlfriend did not make a formal announcement right away.

Instead, the Australian model is letting pictures carry the weight of 1,000 words.

It looks like congratulations are in order!

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the “Limitless: Live Better Now” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks!

Early on Friday, September 12, Gabriella took to her Instagram page to share a black-and-white photo featuring Liam.

This photo — the first of a few — shows her left hand draped over his chest.

Conspicuously, we see a diamond ring on her ring finger.

And, in case you’re wondering if she’s pranking followers or if fans are somehow reading too much into it, there’s more.

(Not for nothing, but Liam’s arms look insane in this photo. Well done, ma’am)

The second snap in the series is a look at the ocean under the oppressive brightness of the sun.

This glittering view may have been where the proposal went down, but we don’t actually know that.

The third photo shows Gabriella’s hand up close, with the sizable diamond ring on full display.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the UK premiere of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on May 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

They didn’t make a (verbal) announcement to accompany the photos

To be clear, neither Gabriella nor Liam have posted anything to verbally confirm their engagement. At least, not as of Friday morning.

(Liam has not actually updated his Instagram since August)

However, the photos say enough on their own.

The photos say that they are either engaged or playing a very strange prank on the world for no reason. Which seems more likely?

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are seen prior to the Men’s Singles Final on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Liam and Gabriella have been together for years.

In December 2019, the world first linked the two when she got brunch with him and his parents in Australia.

They went Instagram official in June 2021.

Even then, they remained fairly quiet about their relationship. That’s actually very smart.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the NGV Gala 2023 at the National Gallery of Victoria on December 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for NGV)

Better luck this time!

Famously, Liam Hemsworth was once married. He and Miley Cyrus were on-again, off-again for about a decade.

They finally marred in December 2018. Not even one year later, they ended the marriage — becoming off-again for good.

Now, it’s unclear when Liam and Gabriella became engaged.

Rumors were circulating as recently as last month.

But after Liam and Miley’s misadventures as a world-famous power couple, keeping things quiet and fairly private is the right call.