Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Meri is on the Market!

As she recently admitted, Meri Brown is done with Christine Brown.

Based on footage from the upcoming Sister Wives Season 20, however, the following is now clear:

Meri Brown is NOT done with the opposite sex.

The popular reality show returns this Sunday night at 10/9c and, as teased via an earlier preview, at least one segment on the episode will feature Meri trying to hand at speed dating.

(TLC)

“Listen, if somebody doesn’t like me and all my snort laughter, then they just aren’t going to get me,” the reality star acknowledged during a confessional on this September 28 premiere, delving into what she’s seeking in a partner. “Then they’re just not my person.”

Indeed, Meri — who was married to Kody Brown for more than 20 years before their legal divorce in 2014 and subsequent breakup in 2023 — went on to say her future husband must be down with the snort that often emerges when she laughs.

Or, as she put it to her friend Jen Sullivan, “I need a man who knows and loves this b–ch.”

Prior to meeting a bunch of men over a short period of time, Meri also detailed for viewers other aspects she’s looking for now that she’s back out on the marlet.

“I’m interested in finding somebody who is kind, who is outgoing, who is super confident with who he is,” the 54-year-old told cameras.

“I would love to find somebody who’s tall, like 6 feet or taller would be awesome. Somebody who has like really good, kind eyes.”

Meri Brown looks a tad bit concerned here. (TLC)

In early 2024, Meri actually did start dating someone named Amos Andrews, but that relationship fizzled after some shady information leaked out about him.

“It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth,” Meri said in the wake of this split, adding:

“I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it. I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well.”

Since this time, Meri hasn’t gotten close to serious with anyone. And she has a theory why.

“I’ve dated a little bit and I have had experiences where I believe that some people are not interested simply because of my background,” Brown shared on the May 4 episode of Sister Wives. “Because I come from a plural family, maybe they’re nervous that that’s what I want.”

On Sister Wives, Meri Brown speaks to the camera about her post-marriage dating experiences. (Image Credit: TLC)

On Sunday’s Season 20 opener, Meri says she’s learned to maybe keep things simple.

“You can see if somebody’s a good person by looking in their eyes,” she claims via confessional.

Meri has no idea, of course, is speed dating will work out. But why not give it a try, right?

“Dating is interesting because some people really just don’t want to date,” she acknowledges on the premiere, before adding, “It’s teaching me how to trust myself.”

Sister Wives season 20 premieres Sunday, September 28, at 10/9c on TLC.