Stassi Schroeder Slams Meghan Markle: She’s a Snob!

For years, Stassi Schroeder was one of Meghan Markle’s most vocal supporters.

But those days have apparently come to an end. In fact, Stassi just unloaded on Meghan with a scathing rant about the duchess’ alleged snobbery.

It seems the trouble began when Meghan sent out samples of her As Ever products to a number of podcasters and influencers — and left Stassi off of her list.

Stassi Schroeder visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Stassi Schroeder puts Meghan Markle on blast

“I have literally defended her when no one else did,” Stassi said on a recent episode of her self-titled podcast, according to Page Six.

“I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f–king PR reach out,” she continued, adding:

“The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person.

“That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I’m not watching her show anymore.”

From there, Stassi showed how serious she was by unfollowing Meghan.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

“I’m not going to talk about her anymore. I’m going to unfollow her right now … Done,” she told her listeners.

Stassi then called out Meghan for sending PR boxes to “Toast” podcast hosts, Claudia and Jackie Oshry, who have “questioned her” in the past.

“When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s–t about you — Claudia and Jackie don’t talk s–t about her, but they literally, they’ve questioned her, and they also say, ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this,’” the former Vanderpump Rules star said.

“‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this because Stassi’s her number one fan.’ Everyone f–king knows. No longer,” Schroeder continued.

“My feelings are hurt and I’m a toxic fan … I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

From there, Stassi echoed a common criticism of Meghan — that she’s overly concerned with being well-liked.

She called out the duchess for “paying attention to [her] haters” instead of her fans, saying, “I think it’s her way of trying to control the narrative. I think she’s controlling.”

Obviously, Meghan has bigger things to worry about than the opinion of one former Bravo star.

But the fact is, Meghan’s popularity has been on the decline in recent years — and every PR crisis, no matter how minor, is likely cause for concern in her world.