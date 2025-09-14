Ricky Hatton Cause of Death: Boxing Legend Passes Away at 46

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today:

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46.

The unexpected news comes just months after Hatton announced his intention to return to the ring.

Ricky Hatton attends the UK premiere of “Hatton” on August 30, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Ricky Hatton passes away ahead of planned comeback

Word of Hatton’s passing comes courtesy of a press release from the World Boxing Association.

“With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton,” the WBA wrote in a statement (per ESPN).

“A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world.”

According to a report from the Greater Manchester Police, officers found the body of an unidentified 46-year-old man at a home in Hyde, England.

No cause of death has been revealed, but the report indicates that “there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Ultimate Boxxer Ambassador, Ricky Hatton, is introduced to the crowd wearing the gold gown which will be presented to the winner of the Ultimate Boxxer tournament at Manchester Arena on April 27, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

An epic life cut short

Hatton won the British light-welterweight title in 2000.

He followed up that success by securing the World Boxing Union title the following year. He went on to defend that title a record fifteen times from 2001 to 2004.

Hatton made his American debut in 2006 with back-to-back wins over Luis Collazo and Jose Luis Castillo.

In recent years, Hatton overcame turbulence in his personal life and a lawsuit from former trainer Billy Graham to become a successful trainer in his own right.

Ricky Hatton, trainer of Chloe Watson, looks on during a media workout ahead of her EBU European Flyweight title fight against Jasmina Zapotoczna at Bronx Boxing Club on March 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Hatton announced in July that he would make a return to boxing in December, with a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Across social media, major figures in the boxing world are paying tribute to Hatton.

“Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip,” champion Tyson Fury wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of himself and Hatton.

“There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. can’t believe this so young.”

Our thoughts go out to Ricky Hatton’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.