Erin Bates Discharged from Hospital After Major Health Scare

We have an update on Erin Bates.

A few weeks ago, the reality star gave birth to her seventh child… and then fell into septic shock.

Thankfully, according to Erin’s husband Chad, the veteran parent appears to now be on a path to recovery.

“After almost three weeks in the hospital, I have never been so thankful to finally head home to our babies,” her spouse posted via Instagram on Saturday, September 13, along with photos of the new mom leaving the hospital with her newborn baby.

“We don’t have all the answers yet, and I still don’t have function in my right leg, but we are choosing to count every blessing—especially the gift of being together again.

“Your prayers have carried us through and mean the world to our family.”

Back in early September, Chad explained that Bate had suffered a “lengthy and severe seizure” after giving birth, elaborating as follows:

“As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend.

“The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

Erin — one of Kelly Jo and Gil Bates‘ 19 kids, who appeared on the family’s reality series back in the day — and welcomed her son Henry on August 25.

“After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived. … Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications,” read a statement shared via Instagram on August 27.

“We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy.”

Days later, Chad continued with a positive update on the baby’s health, but he revealed Erin remained in the hospital:

“We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the prayers and support you have given on our behalf. It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world. He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with newborn Henry, Bates and her husband share the following children:

Charles Steven IV, 10, Brooklyn Elise, 8, Everly Hope, 7, Holland Grace, 5, Finley Marie, 3, and William Gage, 20 months.

The couple starred for 10 seasons on their family’s aforementioned reality show, which centered on Erin and her 18 siblings.

The series aired on UPtv for 2015 through 2021 and its run was comprised of 185 episodes.

The former reality star suffered numerous miscarriages on her path to becoming a parent.

“Going through a miscarriage is one of the hardest things,” she told People Magazine in 2015. “You build up all these expectations, and you prepare, and you have the date in your mind, and it’s just heartbreaking when that ends. It’s like your world’s been crushed.”