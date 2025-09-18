Queen Camilla Seems to Halt Kate Middleton & Melania Trump Talk, Dismissing Princess …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Queen Camilla dismiss Kate Middleton from a chat with Melania Trump?

Awkwardly, it sure looks like it.

More awkwardly, it’s all on video.

As the Trumps kicked off their already divisive UK tour, royal tensions appeared to be slipping through the cracks.

Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and Melania Trump arrive for a state visit at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Did Queen Camilla stop Kate Middleton from chatting with Melania Trump? Why?

Well, this is awkward.

On Wednesday, September 17, Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump were on a diplomatic visit to the UK.

Their tour began on the grounds of Windsor Castle, outside of Victoria House, where the royal family had the unenviable task of playing host.

Queen Camilla ejected the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, from her conversation with First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/dxby1mhE53 — Sara Eli (@SaraEli256) September 17, 2025

As conversations broke off, Queen Camilla turned to Melania Trump and began to chat.

Kate Middleton soon walked over and joined the conversation.

The chat appeared to be a serious one … while it lasted.

This is when Camilla appeared to blatantly instruct Kate to move along and chat somewhere else. Most remarkably, Kate simply obliged.

Queen Camilla, First Lady Melania Trump, Paula Reynolds, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the State visit on September 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Why the interruption?

Obviously, we do not know what Queen Camilla may have said to Kate Middleton or what the discussion with Melania Trump may have been about.

The royal family are ceremonial heads of state.

They wield no more direct political authority than, well, Melania.

This means that these women might have been discussing literally anything.

And Camilla could have had any motive for sending Kate on her way, including directing her to something that actually needed her attention.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla greet Donald Trump and Melania Trump in September 2025. (Photo Credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After the abrupt end to the chat, Kate walked towards William’s side.

Camilla continued talking to Melania on whatever subject.

The next step of the visit involved a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Despite everything about it, the UK is, we’re told, a real place. It is just also a very silly place.

Trump’s visit to the UK began with a scandal. Unknown individuals projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle his image alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a mugshot photo. Today, Trump will be received by King Charles III, and tomorrow he will meet with Prime Minister Starmer.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) September 17, 2025 at 3:44 AM

Is this a royal protocol thing?

Obviously, most of the attention during this visit has been upon Donald Trump’s scandal and how this rubs off on the royal family. After all, Prince Andrew was also an Epstein associate.

And greeting the Trumps warmly is just not a good look for anyone.

Some have speculated that Camilla was trying to keep William and Kate at arm’s length to protect them from appearing too chummy with a scandal-ridden despot or his family.

However, there is a chance that Camilla was simply reminding Kate of some sort of royal protocol. At the very least, it seems likely Kate’s quick obedience was in accordance with royal rules.