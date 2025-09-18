Brad Everett Young Cause of Death: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Killed at 46

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today.

Beloved actor and celebrity photographer Brad Everett Young has passed away at the age of 46.

News of Young’s death comes courtesy of his publicist, Paul Christensen.

Actor Brad Everett Young arrives at the “Fantasy Football” Premiere & Event at Paramount Studios, Sherry Lansing Theatre on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” Christensen said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official.”

Dream Loud Official is the organization Young founded to support arts education in America’s schools.

Starting out as a young actor in the late 1990s, Young quickly racked up a number of impressive TV credits, including roles on Boy Meets World, Felicity, Grey’s Anatomy, and Numb3rs.

He also appeared in some of the biggest movies of that era, including Love & Basketball, Charlie’s Angels, Jurassic Park III, I Love You, Man, The Artist, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Brad Everett Young attends a “Trust” Special Screening at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 30, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images)

Brad Everett Young killed in bizarre accident on LA freeway

According to THR, Young was killed Sunday night when his car was struck by a vehicle going in the wrong direction on Los Angeles’ 134 Freeway.

Details of the incident are still scarce pending further investigation by police.

Initial reports indicate that Young had seen a movie and was driving home by himself when he was struck by the other motorist.

It does not appear that he was at fault in the accident.

Brad Everett Young attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Under The Bridge” at DGA Theater Complex on April 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Born in Dansville, Virginia in 1979, Young was the middle child of three and is survived by a brother, Chris.

“LA was just the place where I could make those decisions with all the job opportunities the town offered,” he said in a 2015 interview.

“I absolutely fell in love with everything in this business and the journey and strength it takes to accomplish what you want in it.”

“In the first month here, I went out on my first audition for a TV series, booked it, joined the Screen Actors Guild, and the rest was history,” Young continued, adding:

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.