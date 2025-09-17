Kelley Wolf is ‘Malnourished’ at 97 Pounds Follow Arrest & Rehab

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kelley Wolf is not doing well. She seems to know that.

This summer, the Wolf divorce has proven to be very upsetting.

Whatever you believe about the situation — and so much is uncertain — it’s clear that something is very wrong.

Now, Scott Wolf’s estranged wife is revealing that she is alarmingly underweight.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Limp attend the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards on December 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

Kelley Wolf is, to be blunt, not having a great divorce

Last month, authorities arrested Kelley Wolf over alleged online harassment.

Allegedly, ex Scott Wolf received a barrage of calls from fans and critics alike after she posted his number publicly.

He secured a protective order on August 28 that barred Kelley from having any contact with him or with their children: 16-year-old Jackson, 12-year-old Miller, and 11-year-old Lucy.

Scott accused her of violating that order on August 30 by allegedly “using a friend’s phone and attempting to contact her son through a friend’s son.”

No-contact orders are an extreme situation in a divorce. Violating one is a crime, and authorities charged Kelley with a misdemeanor.

Though Kelley insists that she has been “compliant” with “everything legal,” she feels that the legal system has been weaponized against her.

As far as she is concerned, she is fighting for her children.

However, it seems that her apparent outbursts may be a piece of the puzzle to how she has landed in hot water.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

She has lost about 30 pounds this summer

Kelley Wolf participated in a lengthy call with Page Six, during which she shared that she weighs only “97 pounds.”

This was not always the case. The former The Real World star shared that she has lost 30 pounds following Scott’s divorce filing in June of this year.

To be clear, 30 pounds in the span of about 3 months is a dangerous amount of weight to lose under most circumstances.

And 97 pounds is underweight or even dangerously underweight for most teens and adults.

Actor Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley Limp attend Project A.L.S “Tomorrow Is Tonight” Tenth Anniversary celebration at The Waldorf Astoria on October 16, 2007. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 15, Kelley took to her Instagram Story to inform followers that she is “malnourished” and generally not having a good time right now.

“I am going to be very clear. I need to be respected and given peace,” she insisted.

Kelley continued: “I am not crazy. I am not in rehab.” True.

Her two-day stint, which she says was for PTSD and nothing else, is over.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf during Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown Talent Gift Lounge. (Photo Credit: J.Sciulli/WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS)

Kelley says that this isn’t drugs or alcohol

“I am in my hometown. Waiting for a court hearing,” Kelley Wolf stated. “I have no record. I do not abuse drugs or alcohol.”

At the risk of sounding nit-picky, multiple brushes with the law this summer may have changed her legal records considerably.

Many people are wondering what has happened.

Certainly, some wondered if her alarming and seemingly unhinged social media posts — reminiscent of Justin Bieber crashing out earlier this year — were a sign of drug use. But that’s looking less likely as time goes on.

Others have suggested that she may have had some sort of psychiatric event.

We normally associate these developments with early adulthood, but they can happen later in life and it’s no less tragic.

And, emphatically, there are people who (despite the posts which Kelley appears to make of her own accord) believe that someone is framing Kelley.

If Kelley is essentially living in a Lifetime movie, that would ironically make Scott Wolf an ideal co-star. But it isn’t the most likely explanation. No matter what, people worry for her.