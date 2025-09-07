Why Didn’t Taylor Swift Attend the 2025 VMAs?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards were a riot.

But millions of music fans were left wondering, Why wasn’t Taylor in attendance?

Obviously, Taylor is the biggest thing in music at the moment — and it’s not especially close.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By any metric, she’s the most popular artist on the planet, and she’s had a number of historic VMA moments over the years.

This time around, Taylor is up for Artist of the Year alongside Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.

So why wasn’t Tay on hand to accept the biggest award of the night if she wins?

No, Taylor was not be in attendance at tonight’s show

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Taylor sat this one out.

After all, she’s had a very busy couple of weeks.

Just last month, Taylor announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Shortly thereafter, the world learned that Taylor had gotten engaged to Travis Kelce after two years of dating.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Of course, the wedding planning process might have to wait a few months, as Kelce just began what might be his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking of Travis, he had a bit of a rocky week, as the Chiefs lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Kelce took a slap to the face from Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart.

So yeah, Tay’s got a lot going on at the moment.

It makes sense that she opted to spend a quiet Sunday night at home.

At least Swifties can take solace in the fact that Taylor’s latest protege, Sabrina Carpenter performed tonight!