Justin Bieber Stuns, Worries Fans with Outdoor Underwear Joyride

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber is at it again?

No, we don’t mean new music. We don’t mean that he’s crashing out again, either.

Instead, the singer’s once again showing off his Bieber bulge.

This time, he’s just riding a Segway wearing only his white underwear, outdoors for everyone to see.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We see you, Justin Bieber!

This week, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to show off how he’s spending the final weeks of summer.

As it turns out, he’s truly dressed for the weather.

That is to say that he’s wearing almost nothing.

In a series of photos, the Biebs showed himself on a carefree Segway jaunt along a dirt path.

He’s outdoors and wearing nothing but tattoos and Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

Ohkay! Justin Bieber lets it all hang out while out riding a Segway in new IG pics.👀 pic.twitter.com/9A48ZSlGP9 — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) September 11, 2025

To be clear, this is not like some (rather famous) photos of Bieber that photographers have taken at a distance.

This is the singer once again sharing his own thirst traps.

He knows that he looks good in just underwear, and he doesn’t seem shy about sharing it.

In fact, you can even see him flashing a devilish look at the camera as he makes his way down the hill.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fan reactions were mixed, but some were just horny

“Lil Bieber showing us big Bieber today!” declared one commenters.

“Anyone else zoom in?” another boldly inquired.

To paraphrase the Victoria Justice meme, it’s likely that we all zoomed in.

Justin Bieber passeando de cueca e segway numa trilha.



O multiverso oficialmente quebrou. 😂



Qual seria a legenda perfeita pra essa cena? 👇#JustinBieber #SWAGII #musica pic.twitter.com/t8ukRNYEbc — Jovem Pan Floripa (@jovempanfloripa) September 11, 2025

“NURSE HE GOT OUT AGAIN,” one joked.

This one appears to be suggesting that Justin Bieber is unwell.

“Hailey,” another instructed, “take the phone away from our husband.”

With a tone of disbelief, a third commenter wrote:

“Rich people can do anything, and they do this?”

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s actually no real cause for alarm in this particular post

“Bro realized he got free will and just doing anything now,” an Instagram denizen celebrated.

Another expressed: “So happy he is living his best life.”

Justin Bieber has done many alarming things in 2025. Riding a Segway in his underwear is not one of them.

It’s a treat for the fans. A treat for the eyes.

And we all know that clothing is an unbearable horror that society forces upon us all. We should celebrate that the Biebs looks free and happy right now.