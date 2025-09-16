George Zinn: Fake Charlie Kirk Shooter Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s been another bizarre twist in the ongoing saga of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

It’s been less than one week since Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement in Utah.

A 22-year-old Utah native named Tyler Robinson has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but he was not the first person apprehended following Kirk’s death.

In the minutes after the shooting, a man named George Zinn falsely claimed to be responsible — now, he’s being charged with an unrelated heinous crime.

George Zinn after his arrest by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office. (Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

George Zinn accused of exploiting minors

According to a new report from TMZ, Zinn has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after FBI agents examined his phone and found images of children.

Police say Zinn’s phone contained more than 20 explicit images of children ages 5 to 12, along with graphic messages in which he admitted receiving gratification from the photos.

It’s not clear when Zinn will stand trial or what sort of penalty he might face.

But even though he may not have been involved in the Kirk shooting, the 71-year-old could wind up facing a slew of charges.

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Zinn allegedly sought to aid Tyler Robinson’s escape

Police say Zinn admitted to falsely confessing to the murder because he hoped to give the real shooter time to escape.

“I shot him, now shoot me,” he said at the scene, according to Newsweek.

It does not appear that Zinn had any prior knowledge of the shooting, but he may still face charges for his attempt to obstruct the investigation.

During an appearance on Fox News Monday night, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that authorities are still investigating the possibility that Robinson worked with accomplices.

The mugshot of suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. (FBI)

“We’re dedicating every asset we have to run the reverse daisy chain analysis of anyone that was in contact with the suspect that’s currently in custody and anyone he contacted, called and text-messaged and had chats on online social media platforms with,” Patel said.

Insiders say Robinson has not cooperated with investigators, but his text messages and social media activity may contain sufficient clues regarding his motive.

Robinson has now been charged with seven felonies, and prosecutors are expected to pursue the death penalty.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.