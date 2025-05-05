Farrah Abraham Lashes Out After ‘Teen Mom’ Photoshoot Snub

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Farrah Abraham is not happy to be snubbed.

Who could have predicted that?

It has been sixteen years since the Teen Mom franchise launched with 16 & Pregnant.

An anniversary photoshoot didn’t include Farrah. She’s reacting exactly how you’d imagine.

You will never believe this, but Farrah Abraham had multiple angry conflicts when she appeared on ‘Ex On The Beach.’ (Image Credit: MTV)

Farrah Abraham does not like being snubbed

16 & Pregnant premiered on June 11, 2009. The Teen Mom franchise was born.

Just weeks ahead of the 16-year anniversary, People photographed the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alongside an interview.

Several memorable faces were conspicuously absent.

Farrah Abraham decided to do her own interview and pitch a fit.

“The production used to say ‘Teen Mom family,’ but that was just narcissism to underpay teens and children,” Farrah told OK! Magazine.

Honestly? That’s a strong, reasonably accurate start.

Farrah then added:

“As most of the parents shown in this picture have financial issues.”

To no one’s surprise, Farrah Abraham’s return to the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise ruffled many feathers. (Image Credit: MTV)

Apparently leaving the franchise (after being fired) makes her a better mom

“The picture represents how sad the franchise is today,” Farrah claimed of the photo of her erstwhile castmates and their children.

She then sought to distance herself from Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, Gary Shirley, Catelynn Lowell, and Tyler Baltierra.

According to Farrah, she has “provided a better life” for 16-year-old Sophia Abraham. A life “with healthy boundaries.”

If you’re thinking that all of this sounds remarkably coherent for Farrah, well, her sentence structure and diction breaks down a little.

“The parents who are not included in toxicity, like myself and Teresa [Davis] with Carly,” Farrah claimed, “are in a way better place.”

She then rambled: “As we all realize the parents in this photo play small.”

Consistently, Farrah’s beef with her erstwhile castmates remains at the forefront of her mind.

Want to hear Farrah Abraham confess on this ‘Ex On The Beach’ scene? No? (Image Credit: MTV)

Bitter much?

Overall, the public sentiment is that Farrah feels bitter. Bitter about her firing from the franchise, bitter that the series continued without her, bitter about not being part of the photoshoot.

And bitter that people perceive her for what she is, rather than for the sort of visionary influencer that she might like to be.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Farrah even possesses the capacity to understand why so many people dislike her.

Her history suggests that, if someone were to try to explain, she would lash out. Like she’s doing right now because she wasn’t in a photo op.