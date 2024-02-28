Did you know that there’s an award-winning The Sopranos actor on OnlyFans?

Years ago, Drea de Matteo’s performance on The Sopranos stunned audiences. She won an Emmy in 2004 as an outstanding supporting actress.

More recently, she found herself facing foreclosure. Television, even famous television, does not guarantee wealth or even comfort for life.

Drea found her solution in OnlyFans. And within minutes, she had enough to save her house.

‘Sopranos’ alum Drea de Matteo never planned on joining OnlyFans

52-year-old Emmy winner and The Sopranos alum Drea de Matteo spoke about becoming an OnlyFans creator in an interview with The Daily Mail. She launched her page in 2023, but it turned out to be an instant success.

Within 5 minutes, Drea describes, she was able to prevent the foreclosure of her home.

“It saved us,” she said. “OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.”

“Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it,” Drea offered. “I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”

She is acknowledging the rampant and loathsome stigma against sex workers of all kind, from OnlyFans creators and cam stars to more hardcore porn actors to full service sex workers. Sex work is an honest and mutually beneficial living, but there are people with a vested interest in condemning these workers.

“It saved my home of many years that was very important to us,” Drea affirmed, adding that she also made enough money to launch her own small business.

Before starting her OnlyFans, the ‘Sopranos’ alum had just $10 in her bank account

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly,” Drea explained of her erstwhile predicament. “I wanted to try and sell it before they took it.”

Drea continued: “At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

“I was like, holy s–t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house,” Drea shared.

She admitted that she hadn’t initially planned on joining OnlyFans. At first, her idea was to do a podcast behind a paywall, as she expected to find herself “destroyed in the media” for her commentary. (Yikes!)

“That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there,” Drea then claimed.

Now, Drea takes pride in her OnlyFans pics

“It feels good to see those photos,” she affirmed. “They might be touched up here and there but the truth is they videotape me going live when we do the photoshoot so fans can see the photo shoot happening in real time.”

Drea also added that body standards for her look on OnlyFans are actually more pleasant than those for acting as a woman in the entertainment industry.

“For the most part like I look good, and the best part about it is I get to be heavier. I don’t look good in the pictures if I’m skinny. Before photo shoot, I get to eat and eat. I get to bulk up to look better,” she described.

Drea detailed: “We’re just carb loading. I’m just being an Italian lady in the world, eating spaghetti and pasta and steak. You want your boobs to be big and your butt to be big. Otherwise, the photos are a snooze fest!”

It seems that Drea considers herself done with acting. She has pivoted sharply away from the industry as she did not want to take basic safety precautions — like COVID vaccinations — to keep casts and crews safe on set.

Drea has also taken to saying ominous things like “God knows ideologies were pushed forward in the last three years have not helped society.” So … she sort of shot her career in the foot. But she’s found people who still like the look of her feet just fine, it seems.