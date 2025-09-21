Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Ciara pregnant?

Since 2017, Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed three children. In fact, she is a mother of four.

Now, fans are asking about Baby #5.

Ciara and her husband are also talking about it. How soon will they expand their family? Is she already pregnant?

On ‘Today with Jenna & Friends,’ Ciara directly fielded questions about having another baby. (Image Credit: NBC)

Is Ciara pregnant with Baby #5?

Earlier this year, Ciara joined Jenna Bush Hager on an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

During the episode, she showcased her rum brand in massive glasses.

“Do you think y’all are going to have baby No. 5?” Bush Hager asked during the show’s “Sip or Spill” segment. (Every title on this show sounds like it’s for preschoolers)

Ciara already shares three children with her husband, Russell Wilson.

She also has another child with her former fiance, Future.

“I do,” Ciara said in reply to the question about becoming pregnant with her fifth child in the not-too-distant future. “I do!”

However, the fact that she and Jenna had just been wielding enormous glasses of rum cocktails was a pretty strong hint that Baby #5 isn’t en route just yet. As one would hope.

“I think in a little bit of a time,” Ciara explained. She then detailed the pattern of childbirths that has worked for her thus far.

Jenna Bush Hager and Ciara chat on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’ in January 2025. The segment is “Sip or Spill.” (Image Credit: NBC)

Ciara has a pattern when it comes to pregnancy and children

“My youngest is one,” Ciara pointed out. “So listen, there’s a trend with all of our babies.”

She shared: “They’re all three years apart.”

That is a pretty good distance in ages for children.

Though Ciara doesn’t feel married to the three-year gaps, she feels that having Baby #5 while #4 is still one year old might be pushing it.

Advertising her brand of rum on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’ was a smart move for Ciara, given the show’s association with early day-drinking. (Image Credit: NBC)

Ciara explained that her husband is even more eager to see her pregnant again than she is.

“If it’s up to Russ, ‘cinco’ is coming next month,” she admitted.

“But,” Ciara said of not rushing to become pregnant, “we got a little time, baby.”

Before the “Sip or Spill” segment, Jenna Bush Hager and Ciara discussed other topics on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends.’ (Image Credit: NBC)

Russell Wilson is ready for ‘baby cinco’ now

Though Jenna Bush Hager joked that drinking enough espresso martini cocktails might lead to Ciara and her husband conceiving sooner rather than later, this was probably just a product plug. Albeit one in poor taste.

The risks of fetal alcohol syndrome are fairly high, and people often go weeks without knowing that they are pregnant.

Anyone trying to become pregnant would do well to avoid alcohol altogether.

Ciara has already welcomed four children! We’re sure that she knows this, of course. In the meantime, we hope that she’s enjoying life.

And not only because her cover of “Paint It Black” is simply the best. But also because of that.