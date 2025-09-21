Louis Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend, Breaks Silence on Romance

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Louis Partridge is dating one of the most famous musicians on the planet.

But he doesn’t seem to think it’s a very big deal.

About three months after the actor made headlines by showing up at Wimbledon alongside Olivia Rodrigo, the House of Guinness star spoke to Esquire UK about the romance.

Louis Partridge attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I was not aware that was going to be a thing,” Louis told this publication of his highly publicized London outing. “I did see a lot of photos from that, it felt quite public.”

Well, yes.

Olivia Rodrigo is VERY popular and beloved, dude.

“Olivia and I choose, or have been choosing, to not be so public,” Partridge continued. “There’s a sanctity to being private.”

Partridge portrayed Piero de’ Medici in the historical drama series Medici and then enjoyed his breakthrough with the Netflix mystery film Enola Holmes and its 2022 sequel.

The actor has since portrayed Sid Vicious in the FX miniseries Pistol and starred in Alfonso Cuarón’s thriller series Disclaimer.

Louis Partridge attends the world premiere Of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Both Rodrigo and Partridge found success at a young age, something the latter says has helped them maintain a close connection.

“I just have no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason,” he told Esquire.

“I’m sure that’s something you have to think about when you reach a certain level of success. It’s nice to know that we can go to things together, and it’s not the maddest thing in the world that you’re sitting opposite who knows what. You’ve got a friend in those times.”

Indeed, the 22-year old was not shy about supporting his girlfriend when she headlined Glastonbury Festival in London earlier this year.

He spoke about the experience in this same new interview.

Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Orange main stage at Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark on July 4, 2025. (Photo by HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was a really special moment,” Partridge told the outlet of her performance. “She worked so incredibly hard for it. And it all came together. It was pretty damn special to be there and see her get her flowers, as it were.”

For her part, Rodrigo has mostly kept quiet about this relationship.

However, on stage at the aforementioned event, she revealed that her boyfriend was the inspiration for her song “So American.”

“I wrote this next song when I was falling in love with this boy from London,” she told the crowd. “So we were getting to know each other, we were discovering all of these cross-cultural differences.

“He would make fun of me for pronouncing things very American—like Glaston-berry. So, I took all of our little inside jokes and I made a song on that.”