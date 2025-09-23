James Van Der Beek Makes Surprise Dawson’s Creek Reunion Appearance Amid Cancer Battle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

James Van Der Beek simply could not stay away.

On Monday night, the actor made an unexpected video appearance at a charity event held at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City… beaming in virtually above the stage on which his former Dawson’s Creek castmates were answering questions and speaking with the audience amid a special and highly-anticipated reunion.

Van Der Beek had previously said he’d be unable to join the reunion due to illness.

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together,” Van Der Beek began.

“I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person.”

Van Der Beek opened up months ago about his colorectal cancer diagnosis.

He continued yesterday:

“I want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight. From the cast to the crew to everybody who’s doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you – you are the best fans in the world.”

Dawson’s Creek premiered in 1998 on The CW and aired a total of 128 episodes over six seasons.

It went off the air in 2003, but many of its stars (Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes) have gone on to very successful post-show careers.

James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020.

“Thank you for coming,” Van Der Beek went on during the reunion.

“It’s just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every single person here.

“And, obviously, on Dawson’s Creek, I had no understudy, but this is Broadway, and I needed one. So we figured we’d try to find somebody who had never understudied in this theater before.”

With that, the 48-year old introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda as his reunion stand-in.

James Van Der Beek attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the veteran actor wrote that he was “gutted” after developing two different stomach viruses, although he assured fans that he would have an “understudy,” who he confirmed to be Miranda at the time.

Back in March, meanwhile, Van Der Beek spoke to People magazine about his aforementioned diagnosis.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said back then, adding:

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

James Van Der Beek with his children attends Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 1, 2023 in Park City, Utah.

During the event — which maybe featured Jackson and Holmes showing off their romance — Kimberly and the couple’s kids joined the cast onstage to sing Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want To Wait,” which served as the show’s theme song.

“Miracles do happen — and they happen all the time,” the star said in November. “It’s scary at the onset. It’s overwhelming. Go easy on yourself. You got this.

“I’ve really been so blessed with my wife and kids. I’ve got a lot to live for, and it’s a beautiful life.”