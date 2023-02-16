Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia; Family Says Actor's Condition Has Rapidly Deteriorated

Tragic news put of Hollywood today, as the family of Bruce Willis has shared a discouraging update about the screen icon’s ongoing health issues.

The family announced last year that Willis would retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impaired his ability to speak.

Now, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, has revealed that the Die Hard star’s condition has deteriorated further.

According to Emma, Bruce was recently now been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis attends the 17th Annual A Great Night In Harlem at The Apollo Theater on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” Emma wrote on Instagram.

“In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” she continued.

Bruce Willis attends the “Glass” New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Emma added that Bruce is not able to speak for himself on this matter, but she knows that he would wish to use his platform to create greater awareness for the sake of others who are suffering.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” she said.

Bruce Willis attends the premiere of “Motherless Brooklyn” during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Emily concluded with a message of gratitude to those who have offered kind words and support throughout this difficult journey.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” she ended.

Actor Bruce Willis (L) and his wife English model Emma Heming attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Glass” at SVA Theatre on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

As its name indicates, frontotemporal dementia is a condition that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, areas that control speech, as well as motor skills such as walking.

Actor Bruce Willis attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Glass” at SVA Theatre on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

It is the most common form of dementia affecting individuals under the age of 60.

At press time, Bruce’s other loved ones, including his five children and his ex-wife Demi Moore had not yet spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

News of the Hollywood legend’s condition has made Willis an international trending topic, as tributes and words of support have poured in from fans all over the world.

Our thoughts go out to the Bruce and his family as they confront this new challenge together.