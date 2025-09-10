Brooke Hogan Gets NOTHING from Hulk Hogan Estate in His Will (And It’s No Surprise …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This July, Hulk Hogan passed away at 71.

His daughter, Brooke Hogan, had been estranged for him for some time — despite what was clearly a lot of love between them.

Family is complex. And so are wills.

Hulk’s will included plans for his $5 million estate. And none of that goes to Brooke.

Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan poses with daughter Brooke Hogan on the set of her music video shoot ‘Bout Us’ on May 6, 2006. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Hulk Hogan left nothing to Brooke Hogan

On Wednesday, September 10, Us Weekly reported that Hulk Hogan left behind nearly $5 million in assets upon his death in July.

Brooke Hogan does not appear on the list of beneficiaries of the polarizing wrestler’s estate.

Her brother, Nick Hogan, is a co-personal representative of his late father’s estate.

Terry McCoy is the other in that position. At Nick’s request, the court signed off on McCoy becoming curator.

Brooke Hogan and father Hulk Hogan attend the MarketAmerica.com SUPER XLI PARTY at 8th Street and Ocean Drive on February 3, 2007. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

In court documents, Nick executed his will in 2016.

However, he would go on to make numerous changes.

In 2017, 2021, 2022, and even as recently as July 2023, Hulk amended his will.

Notably, the 2023 date came just two months before he married Sky Daily, who is now the wrestler’s widow.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan (R) and his daughter Brooke arrive at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on August 28, 2005. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

What kind of assets are in his estate?

According to his son’s assessment, Hulk Hogan’s estate includes $200,000 in cryptocurrency and $799,000 in personal and intellectual property.

Hulk’s publicity rights, valued at $4 million, clearly make up the bulk of the value.

There is a third factor: the unknown value of any potential medical malpractice lawsuit.

Sky has delayed cremation to allow for further investigation into Hulk’s death, and plans to file a suit over Hulk’s May neck surgery.

Singer Brooke Hogan and her father wrestler Hulk Hogan arrive at a party for photographer David LaChapelle At Mansion nightclub August 28, 2004. (Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

There are questions regarding Hulk’s real estate property.

It is possible that a trust or LLC legally controls these holdings.

As we noted, Brooke Hogan was not part of Hulk’s will. Interestingly, Sky was not a listed beneficiary, either.

Instead, Nick is the sole beneficiary of the estate. That said, it is possible that the actual breakdown of assets will be more complex than that.

Brooke Hogan and her father Hulk Hogan respond to questions from the media during a press confrence, prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Dover 400 on September 24, 2006. (Photo Credit: Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR)

To be clear, Brooke asked to be left out of it

As we reported just days after Hulk’s passing, Brooke Hogan had requested that her father remove her from his will.

At the time, Brooke did not trust those around him.

And she wished to avoid a financial battle after he passed away. (Many people feel numb — at best — about financial inheritance after a loved one’s passing)

It seems relevant that Brooke made this request pretty close to Hulk marrying Sky. As we said, family is complex.