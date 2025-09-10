Brooks Nader Is Dating Carlos Alcaraz (NOT Jannik Sinner)!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open on Sunday.

And it seems that he may have also bested his opponent in the game of love (yes, those are intentional tennis puns).

For several weeks now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Brooks Nader is dating Sinner.

Now, in a twist that’s every bit as dramatic as Jannik’s recent Wimbledon win, it turns out that Brooks is actually dating Carlos!

Brooks Nader attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Yes, it seems that Nader and Alcaraz have been playing mixed doubles

“The rumors are true,” Grace Ann exclusively told E! News at the Raising Cane’s NYFW Show Sept. 10. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Grace Ann added that she’s “dying to” meet Alcaraz, adding he’s “such a cutie.”

Brooks was on hand for the trophy presentation after Alcaraz beat Sinner in four sets on Sunday, but

Brooks and Carlos have yet to publicly confirm that they’re dating, but it makes sense that they might prefer to keep things on the down-low for now.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men’s Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After all, Nader’s split from Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko played out in public, and she’s probably not eager to undergo that sort of scrutiny again

Just last week, however, Brooks dropped a hint that she was dating a tennis player — and it wasn’t Jannik Sinner.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Nader was asked point-blank if she was hooking up with the reigning Wimbledon champ

“Is this like an interrogation? I’m so scared right now,” Nader joked, leading Kimmel to quip that she was “under oath.”

Brooks Nader attends the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures “F1” World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Well, ask Stephen what match we were at,” Nader said of Stephen Colbert, whom she sat next to in a suite during the Open.

“I don’t think he was playing in that one. You’re close, you’re warm.”

So we guess that mystery has been solved.

It sounds like Brooks and Carlos are in the early days of their relationship.

But we’re sure they’re enjoying their … courtship (okay, we’ll stop with the tennis puns now).