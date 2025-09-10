Brooks Nader Is Dating Carlos Alcaraz (NOT Jannik Sinner)!

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open on Sunday.
And it seems that he may have also bested his opponent in the game of love (yes, those are intentional tennis puns).
For several weeks now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Brooks Nader is dating Sinner.
Now, in a twist that’s every bit as dramatic as Jannik’s recent Wimbledon win, it turns out that Brooks is actually dating Carlos!
Yes, it seems that Nader and Alcaraz have been playing mixed doubles
“The rumors are true,” Grace Ann exclusively told E! News at the Raising Cane’s NYFW Show Sept. 10. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
Grace Ann added that she’s “dying to” meet Alcaraz, adding he’s “such a cutie.”
Brooks was on hand for the trophy presentation after Alcaraz beat Sinner in four sets on Sunday, but
Brooks and Carlos have yet to publicly confirm that they’re dating, but it makes sense that they might prefer to keep things on the down-low for now.
After all, Nader’s split from Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko played out in public, and she’s probably not eager to undergo that sort of scrutiny again
Just last week, however, Brooks dropped a hint that she was dating a tennis player — and it wasn’t Jannik Sinner.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Nader was asked point-blank if she was hooking up with the reigning Wimbledon champ
“Is this like an interrogation? I’m so scared right now,” Nader joked, leading Kimmel to quip that she was “under oath.”
“Well, ask Stephen what match we were at,” Nader said of Stephen Colbert, whom she sat next to in a suite during the Open.
“I don’t think he was playing in that one. You’re close, you’re warm.”
So we guess that mystery has been solved.
It sounds like Brooks and Carlos are in the early days of their relationship.
But we’re sure they’re enjoying their … courtship (okay, we’ll stop with the tennis puns now).