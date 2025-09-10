Whoopi Goldbert Net Worth Questioned After She (Again) Says She Can’t Afford to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whoopi Goldberg is getting some blowback as fans contrast her net worth with her comments.

Some of these comments — about working and retirement from The View — are recent.

Others are not.

But when a living legend like Whoopi compares her finances to those of everyday people, it’s never going to go over well.

On ‘The View’ in September 2025, Whoopi Goldberg speaks to the audience. (Image Credit: ABC)

Whoopi Goldberg ‘can’t afford’ to retire, even if she wants to

This week, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Whoopi Goldberg (and The View co-host Joy Behar)

When facing a question about “slowing down” and “enjoying” her life without working, the EGOT legend did not sound eager for her oft-rumored retirement.

“Yeah, but who can afford to do that?” Whoopi said of retiring.

“If you don’t marry well, you gotta keep working,” Whoopi then commented.

She has been married three times. Her last divorce was 30 years ago, in 1995. And, famously, she has ruled out remarrying with the phenomenal line: “I don’t want somebody in my house.”

Most would say that Whoopi is not someone who needs to marry well.

Someone marrying her would be marrying well, wouldn’t they?

Is retirement in Whoopi Goldberg’s future? Not any time soon, she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2025. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

What is her net worth?

“I feel like you might be one of the people that could afford it by now,” the reporter understandably suggested.

“No, not by now. Not yet,” Whoopi Goldberg countered.

She affirmed: “I gotta keep paying those bills, baby.”

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg addresses the grim results of the 2024 election. (Image Credit: ABC)

According to Celebrity Net Worth‘s estimate, Whoopi Goldberg has a net worth of about $20 million.

Part of that would come from her The View contract, as she has been an iconic part of the talk show panel for many years.

Net worth is, of course, not merely a sum of one’s available funds, but the theoretical sum of one’s material possessions, minus debts.

In other words, even if that estimate is correct, it doesn’t equate to $20 million in the bank.

Much of that net worth might be tied up in licensing rights, real estate, and elements of her personal brand. Those don’t pay bills by themselves.

Whoopi Goldberg appears on The View in 2024. (Image Credit: The View)

At least she’s no longer comparing herself to struggling families

Back in 2024, Whoopi Goldberg said on The View: ““I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too — I work for a living!” This understandably ruffled some feathers.

We can all understand that, were she to quit raking in paychecks, she might have to downgrade her lifestyle considerably. And, to be fair, who would want to do that?

However, in 2024, Whoopi’s comments compared her situation with people who are postponing their grocery orders until the next paycheck.

Those situations are not really the same.

It seems like she’s learned that, as her September 2025 comments are not coming across as out-of-touch.