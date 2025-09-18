Bella Hadid Hospitalized, Receives Support from Sister Gigi

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bella Hadid is sick.

Like other members of her famous family, the famously gorgeous model has a chronic illness.

She shared photos from her most recent hospitalization. But things aren’t all bad.

Her mom and sister are cheering her on. So are her fans.

Model Bella Hadid attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, September 17, Bella Hadid shared a series of photos to her Instagram page.

We can see her in a hospital bed, hooked up to an IV.

To be blunt, she appears to be in distress in some of these pics.

At times, covering her mouth. Other times, visibly flushed.

Bella Hadid shares new photos:



“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys” pic.twitter.com/TKwyTMsrGs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2025

Not every photograph appears to be a display of misery.

One photo shows Bella wearing a cozy Pikachu onesie.

Another pic shows her playing cards.

There are photos featuring pizza and coffee.

Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

In the caption, Bella Hadid wrote: “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.”

Obviously, she does not owe anyone an apology.

Barring very specific jobs, you do not owe anyone social media posts. Not even as a celebrity.

She has also clearly been in the hospital. That is one of the most valid excuses for anything on the planet.

After Bella Hadid posted her apologetic update, she received comments of support. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Big sister Gigi Hadid commented, writing: “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!”

Mom Yolanda Hadid also commented. The RHOBH alum simply wrote: “Lyme warrior.”

From there, comments mostly showered Bella with support.

Some, however, took issue with the assumption that she is in treatment for “chronic Lyme disease.”

Model Bella Hadid attends the “L’Amour Ouf” (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

With all due respect to Bella Hadid and to multiple members of her family, there is no medical or scientific consensus for “chronic Lyme disease” existing.

Some on social media, even in Bella’s own replies, have chosen to poke fun at her for this. That is unkind and inappropriate.

Whatever condition she faces, she is sick.

She is chronically ill. Whether or not she has the right diagnosis (and she did not mention Lyme once in this post) does not change that.