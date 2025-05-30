Gigi and Bella Hadid Welcome Long-Lost Half-Sister Into Family, Ask People to Be Normal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gigi and Bella Hadid have a long-lost half-sister who looks more or less just like them.

The supermodel sisters have had their share of “controversies” and relationship rumors over the years. It comes with the territory of being famous.

Now, their half-sister is no longer a secret. Not to them, and not to the world.

Gigi and Bella didn’t know about her, or she about them, until they were all adults. Now, their family is larger than they once believed.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid pose backstage of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Gigi and Bella Hadid have a long-lost half-sister, Aydan Nix

Do you ever see a celebrity who has some feature that you and your relatives share, and you joke that they must be a secret cousin?

That happened to a 23-year-old named Aydan Nix, more or less.

Except that she didn’t joke about it — she got a DNA test that revealed that she is, in fact, the half-sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Now, her supermodel half-siblings have released a statement about their long-lost sister from the same mister.

30-year-old Gigi Hadid and 28-year-old Bella Hadid released a statement to The Daily Mail on Thursday, May 29, about their half-sister Aydan Nix.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” the sisters acknowledged.

They are referring to father Mohamed Hadid’s entanglement with Terri Hatfield Dull.

This came after his divorce from mom Yolanda Hadid in 2001.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walk the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

So what is Aydan Nix’s story?

“Aydan was born and raised in Florida,” the Hadid sisters shared, “growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”

Until very recently, Nix had no idea that Mohamed was her biological father.

In their statement, Gigi and Bella explained that she had “decided to take a genetic test out of curiosity.”

Many do, despite the glaring security issues of trusting a company with your DNA.

This, they explained, is how Nix learned that she had “a biological connection” to Gigi and Bella.

Now, they have all known each other for over a year after they “first connected in late 2023.”

Since then, Gigi and Bella shared, Nix has “spent time” with the entire family, including 76-year-old Mohamed Hadid.

The two emphasized in their statement that they have “embraced” her “with open arms.”

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

They’d love for people to be normal about their sister

“We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” Gigi and Bella Hadid affirmed.

“As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her,” they continued.

“Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that,” Gigi and Bella affirmed.

“We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

Congratulations to these sisters for finding each other. We’re sure that there are layers of awkwardness for everyone involved.

But at least Aydan Nix has an explanation for why she has essentially the same face as two supermodels.