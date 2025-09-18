Jimmy Kimmel Pulled From Air: Celebrities React to ABC’s Shocking Decision

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live was pulled from the air this week amid controversy over the comic’s remarks about Charlie Kirk.

In the monologue he delivered on Monday’s broadcast, Kimmel addressed Kirk’s murder in a way that may have cost him his job.

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” the host said, adding:

Jimmy Kimmel attends the 28th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s “Taste For A Cure” event at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation)

“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

It was a rather mild joke directed more at the reaction to the shooting than at Kirk himself.

But it prompted Nexstar Media, the largest local broadcast company in the nation, to remark that it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

The move was praised by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who tweeted on Wednesday that “it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values.”

He also thanked the corporation and expressed his “hope that other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead.”

As People magazine points out, several of Kimmel’s fellow comedians were quick to come forward in his defense:

Jimmy Kimmel attends ‘Crank Yankers’ 2019 Premiere Party at Two Bit Circus on September 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Comedians speak out in support of Jimmy Kimmel

“Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy,” Wanda Sykes said on Instagram.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in public + private defending comedians I don’t agree with,” Mike Birbiglia wrote on the site.

“If you’re a comedian + don’t call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air — don’t bother spouting off about free speech anymore.”

“Please, take it from me, it is very important to have Jimmy Kimmel’s back right now. Be vocal. Be an ideological consumer. Money is all their crown cares about,” Kathy Griffin chimed in.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ben Stiller wrote simply, “This isn’t right.”

Jimmy Kimmel attends the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Journalists, politicians chime in

“This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s not even close,” journalist Chris Hayes wrote on X.

“The First Amendment doesn’t exist in America anymore. Period. Fascism is here and it’s chilling,” actress Sophia Bush posted.

Politicians sounded off, with Senator Cory Booker posting a photo of the text of the First Amendment and Rep. Jasmine Crockett writing:

“Kimmel hurts MAGA’S feelings by holding a mirror up & so the first amendment is out the window and his show is pulled… who is going to tell them that, that is the definition of being a snowflake… as well as supporting anti-democratic ideals? (Not patriotic at all).”

Kimmel has yet to publicly react to ABC’s decision.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.