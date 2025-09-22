Angelina Jolie: This Country is a DISASTER!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Angelina Jolie would like to make one thing clear:

She’s a really big fan of the United States. Really big. Huge, even.

But as someone who spends a great deal of time abroad and as someone who has been involved in politics on both a global scale and a domestic scale?

Angelina Jolie would like to make something else clear as well…

Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Couture" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

… she’s not in love with anything currently going on in this country.

“I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” Jolie told Variety over the weekend at the San Sebastián Film Festival.

“I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life… My worldview is equal, united, and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. These are very, very heavy times we are living in together.”

Angelina Jolie during the photocall of the film "Couture" during the 73rd San Sebastian International Film Festival

Jolie did not delve into specifics.

But Charlie Kirk was murdered last week. President Donald Trump has sent the military into U.S. cities to allegedly quell crime there.

Jimmy Kimmel has been pulled from the air simply for, seemingly, saying some mean things about this same President.

There’s a lot going on these days… from censorship to violence to a plummeting economy.

For her part, Jolie has rarely shied away from talking about challenging subjects; and/or from getting involved in them across the world.

Even just at the aforementioned film festival, the star held back tears when an audience member thanked her “for always speaking about Palestine and people who are voiceless.”

Angelina Jolie attends the "Eddington" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

Jolie rarely makes celebrity gossip headlines these days.

She’s finally divorced — officially, that is — from Brad Pitt and has a much closer relationship with her kids than their father does.

In Couture, Jolie portrays Maxine, an American filmmaker who discovers she has breast cancer.

Years ago, the actress herself decided to have a double mastectomy and to have her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed after learning she carries the BRCA 1 gene, which significantly increased her chances of developing both breast and ovarian cancers.